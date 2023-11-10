In a swift response by the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department, a potentially devastating fire was brought under control on Marbella Drive, Charles County, Maryland. The incident occurred at 2119 Marbella Drive, where a shed, serving as a minor extension to a residence, became engulfed in flames.

The owner, identified as Shows, and the occupant, Posey, escaped unharmed thanks to the alertness of a vigilant neighbor. The Waldorf Company 3 received multiple calls reporting a house fire in the 2100 block of Marbella Drive at approximately 8:36 p.m. Credit: Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department

Upon arrival, Engine 32, Tower 3, and Squad 3 faced a single-story home with visible flames emanating from the shed. The diligent efforts of the 41 responding firefighters led to the containment of the fire within a commendable five minutes. The incident required the expertise of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department for approximately two hours, with Chief 12A assuming command.

Chief 12A stated, “E32 went on scene with a 1-story single-family home, with fire showing. Units operated for approximately 2 hours.” The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office has initiated an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire, which is currently listed as “Under Investigation.”

The estimated loss from the fire is reported to be $10,000, mainly confined to the shed structure. Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities, and the quick evacuation of the occupants ensured their safety. Notably, no smoke alarms were installed in the shed, highlighting the importance of early detection measures.

The blaze was discovered by a vigilant neighbor who promptly alerted the occupant, allowing for a timely evacuation. The absence of fire alarms and sprinklers in the shed underscores the potential hazards associated with such structures and the need for enhanced safety measures.

The Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department thanked the neighboring Bel Alton and Bryans Road fire departments for their support during the incident. The collaboration between these fire departments played a crucial role in managing the situation effectively.

The investigation into the fire’s cause is ongoing, with the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office taking the lead. Updates on the investigation will be provided as more information becomes available. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of fire safety measures and the invaluable role of community vigilance in preventing and mitigating such emergencies.

