In a resounding success, the La Plata High School Marching Band clinched victory at the USBands A Class National Championships held on Nov. 4 in Allentown, Pa. Competing in the IIAA group, the band showcased their prowess, securing a remarkable sixth-place finish on the national stage.

Over the past two years, the marching band has undergone significant transformations, welcoming new members and a fresh band instructor, Wesley Harler. Under Harler’s guidance, the team achieved a notable first-place victory in the state championship in the 2A division and continued their impressive streak by placing sixth at the Nationals. The La Plata High School marching band recently won first place in the USBands Maryland and Virginia State Championships at Stevenson University. The band competed in the USBands A Class National Championships and placed in sixth place overall. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

“The kids had a wonderful season,” remarked Wesley Harler, La Plata’s band teacher. “This season the band won three competitions and competed in the state championship for the first time since 2017.” Harler, in his second year at La Plata, expressed his satisfaction with the hard work put in by the students, emphasizing the tangible payoff in their performance.

La Plata has consistently demonstrated excellence since their inaugural participation in the USBands competition in 2016. Their recent triumph came after a stellar performance at the 2A Maryland and Virginia State Championships on Oct. 28 at Stevenson University. The championship, featuring bands from Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware, witnessed La Plata’s marching band and color guard soar above the competition with an impressive score of 87.9. The theme of this year’s show, titled “Into the Cosmos,” featured music by Rob Stein, drill design by Justin Presley, and color guard design by Ashton Gordon.

Reflecting on the achievements, Harler expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts of the entire La Plata community. “We have a really special team of students, parents, and staff at La Plata, and I am so grateful for our success this season,” he said. “The season is a direct result of the countless hours of hard work by the amazing students, the staff that share their talents with the kids, a team of dedicated parent volunteers that get the kids where they need to be and make sure they are looking good, and our awesome bus drivers.”

La Plata High School’s victory adds to the prestige of Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), with North Point, Maurice J. McDonough, and Westlake high schools also fielding competitive marching bands. The success of La Plata’s marching band serves as a testament to the dedication and talent within CCPS, showcasing the region’s commitment to excellence in musical education and performance.

Like this: Like Loading...