UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Navy men’s rugby team showcased their dominance once again, securing their second consecutive Rugby East title with an impressive 53-5 victory over Penn State (0-6, 0-6) on Saturday in University Park, Pa.

In a display of skill and determination, the Mids (10-0, 6-0) earned five crucial points towards their league standing by clinching the match and scoring at least four tries. This victory propelled Navy to a total of 28 points, an insurmountable lead that guarantees their top position in the standings, with Life playing its final league match later in the week.

Director of rugby Gavin Hickie expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance, stating, “We are delighted to win the Rugby East again. With the addition of Life and the fact that winning back-to-back titles is extremely difficult, we are happy with the way we have risen to the challenge this fall. The men have been outstanding and deserve huge credit for what we have accomplished.”

The Mids wasted no time asserting their dominance on the field, with Roanin Krieger leading the charge by scoring the first 10 points for Navy. Krieger’s try in the eighth minute, followed by a successful conversion kick, set the tone for the match. He added three more points with a penalty kick in the 19th minute, extending Navy’s lead to 10-0.

Tanner Russell and Sean MacLaney contributed tries in the first half, and Max Smith capped off the scoring spree with a try just before halftime, giving Navy a commanding 29-0 lead.

The second half saw Navy continuing to capitalize on Penn State’s struggles, with the Nittany Lions conceding a penalty try, further boosting the Mids’ advantage to 36 points. Freshman Andrew Baublitz showcased his talent with two quick tries, contributing to Navy’s overwhelming 53-0 lead.

As the match progressed, Coach Hickie wisely began rotating his starters, providing playing time for other team members. Ryan Raimondi seized the opportunity, scoring a try in the 59th minute, and Jake Cornelius secured the victory with a successful conversion kick, bringing the final score to 53-5.

Despite Penn State avoiding a shutout with a try in the 79th minute, Navy’s defensive prowess held them to a season-low five points. The Mids have allowed five or fewer points in five of their ten matches this fall, showcasing the team’s defensive resilience.

Looking ahead, Navy aims to conclude its fall season undefeated for the second consecutive year, facing off against Army in the inaugural Star Match. The highly anticipated clash between the service academy rivals is scheduled for next Friday at 6 p.m. at the Anderson Rugby Complex in West Point, N.Y. The Star Match is part of the Army-Navy Star Series presented by USAA.

With standout performances from players like Krieger, MacLaney, Baublitz, and others, Navy’s rugby team is poised for continued success as they pursue excellence on the field.

