PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. –The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning is calling on county residents to actively engage in the ongoing Calvert County Zoning Ordinance update process. This initiative aims to involve citizens in shaping local development and land use policies, allowing them to play a crucial role in determining the community’s future.

The county is now entering the next phase of the update process, where public feedback and recommendations will be solicited for key articles of the ordinance. These articles include:

1. Article 26 – Outdoor Lighting: The proposed regulations prioritize safety and character preservation, emphasizing dark sky-friendly lighting. The standards cover illumination, luminaire design, and glare control. The ordinance encourages responsible outdoor lighting practices, allowing for modifications based on specific conditions and post-installation inspections for compliance.

2. Article 27 – Parking: This comprehensive article outlines regulations for off-street parking and loading facilities. Addressing dimensions, design, and requirements for electric vehicle charging stations, shared parking, and restrictions on commercial and recreational vehicle parking, the guidelines aim to ensure efficient and safe parking practices in the county.

3. Article 28 – Landscaping: Providing guidance for landscaping in both residential and nonresidential developments, this article emphasizes aesthetics, character preservation, and space delineation. Guidelines include planting standards, species diversity, stormwater management integration, and buffer areas between different land uses. The ordinance underscores the importance of maintenance, including a one-year plant material bond, and specifies requirements for various landscaping aspects.

The public comment period will be open from Friday, Nov. 10, through Friday, Dec. 1. Comments can be submitted via email to ZOupdate@calvertcountymd.gov or by mail to 205 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

A public forum is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick. Doors open at 6 p.m., and attendees can participate in-person or virtually through Zoom.

A joint work session with the Board of County Commissioners and Planning Commission is set for Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center.

The detailed schedule for each phase and draft articles can be found on the official website www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ZoningOrdinanceUpdate. It is essential to note that these dates may be subject to change.

The Calvert County Zoning Ordinance plays a pivotal role in regulating land usage, public facilities, and overall county development. Aligned with the Comprehensive Plan adopted in 2019 and amended in 2022, the ordinance aims to promote the health, safety, and welfare of Calvert County residents. For further information, contact Rachel O’Shea at 410-535-1600, ext. 2339, or rachel.oshea@calvertcountymd.gov, or Will Hager at 410-535-1600, ext. 8553, or will.hager@calvertcountymd.gov.

