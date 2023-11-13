EASTON, Md. (11/9/2023) – Leadership Maryland, a non-profit organization dedicated to cultivating the state’s present and future leaders, proudly announces the addition of Marianne Q. “MQ” Riding to its team. MQ assumes the crucial role of administrative support manager, bringing her extensive experience in the energy sector to enhance the organization’s strategic initiatives.

MQ’s appointment comes through the Maryland Department of Service and Civic Innovation’s Maryland Corps program, an initiative established under the Serving Every Region Through Vocational Exploration (SERVE) Act of 2023. This program aims to foster service and volunteerism across Maryland by offering residents opportunities to collaborate with partnering organizations aligned with their professional interests and personal growth.

In her new capacity, MQ will play a pivotal role in supporting Leadership Maryland’s mission through strategic planning, tactical execution, and hands-on activities. Her responsibilities extend to serving the organization’s members and contributing to improving the state of Maryland.

David Fike, President & CEO of Leadership Maryland, expressed enthusiasm about MQ’s inclusion, stating, “MQ brings with her a wealth of background and experience in various senior roles in the energy sector, and we know she will add fresh perspective to the Leadership Maryland team.”

With over two decades of senior leadership experience in Maryland’s energy, engineering, and environmental sectors, MQ’s career trajectory includes roles such as the manager of sustainability integration for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and marketing and communications manager for the same organization.

MQ, a resident of Kent County, Md., was inspired to join the Maryland Corps program after Governor Wes Moore introduced the concept during his campaign. She emphasized her excitement about the opportunity, stating, “I am incredibly excited to work with Leadership Maryland and to be able to witness and work with the current and future leaders of our state.”

Beyond her professional pursuits, MQ is actively engaged in her community, serving as the president of the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River church. In her spare time, she enjoys reading and crafting recipes based on her vegetarian diet. Additionally, MQ holds FAA Part 107 sUAS Pilot certification, showcasing her proficiency as a drone pilot.

Leadership Maryland’s involvement in the Maryland Corps program reflects its commitment to supporting Governor Moore’s service initiative. The program invites partnerships with various organizations, including non-profits, government agencies, for-profit businesses, and trade associations, that share the goal of promoting service learning, volunteerism, and civic participation.

To learn more about the Maryland Corps program, interested individuals can visit Maryland Corps. Leadership Maryland looks forward to its collaboration with MQ and anticipates her valuable contributions to the organization’s mission and the development of Maryland’s leaders.

Like this: Like Loading...