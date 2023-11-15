In a challenging 2023-24 season start, the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Hawks women’s basketball team faced back-to-back defeats in their opening games. On November 10, the Hawks fell short against Middlesex College Colts with a final score of 59-54, followed by another loss on November 11 to the Virginia Peninsula Community College Gators, finishing 77-72.

In the game against Middlesex College, the Hawks witnessed a standout performance from freshman guard/forward Toyin Allen, who scored with an impressive 21 points. Not only did Allen showcase her scoring prowess, but she also secured a double-double by grabbing 10 rebounds. Her precision at the free-throw line was notable, going 10-11. Sophomore guard Angeleen Mulero contributed 12 points and led the team in assists with six.

Sophomore forward Lillian Reynolds, known for her exceptional defensive skills, made a noteworthy return to the CSM roster. She recorded 10 rebounds and an impressive six blocks during the game. Tayloni Ricks, a sophomore forward, provided a significant impact off the bench with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Despite the commendable individual performances, the Hawks couldn’t secure the victory, setting the tone for a challenging start to the season.

The following day, the Hawks faced the Virginia Peninsula Community College Gators, suffering another narrow defeat with a final score of 77-72. Angeleen Mulero emerged as a key player in this game, achieving a career-high 26 points while shooting an efficient 10-16 from the floor. Mulero also showcased her playmaking skills with seven assists and six impressive steals. Toyin Allen continued her stellar form with a second consecutive double-double, contributing 21 points and 11 rebounds. Allen also led the team in assists with eight.

Tayloni Ricks and Lillian Reynolds again played crucial roles, providing 11 points, seven rebounds, and 11 rebounds and seven points, respectively. Despite the collective efforts, the Hawks faced disappointment in their second consecutive game.

Looking ahead, the Hawks are determined to bounce back as they prepare to host Cheyney University on November 15 at 5 p.m. The team will seek to rectify their early-season setbacks and showcase their resilience in the upcoming match.

