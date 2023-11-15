LANCASTER, Pa. – Luke Schwenk, the dynamic junior hailing from Annapolis, Md., and captain of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team, has been named the Atlantic East Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the second consecutive week. The conference office announced on Monday afternoon (Nov. 13), marking Schwenk’s third weekly accolade this season, following his earlier honors on Oct. 16 and Nov. 6.

With remarkable prowess, the 6-2 captain led his team to a weekend record of 2-1, securing victories with four individual wins and three relay triumphs. Despite a setback in a 160-102 loss to the University of Mary Washington on Nov. 10, Schwenk showcased his dominance by clinching first place in the 200 freestyle with a swift time of 1:45.78. He continued his winning streak in the 100 freestyle, clocking in at an impressive 46.12. Schwenk’s contributions extended to the relay events, where he spearheaded the winning 200-medley relay and anchored the first-place 200-freestyle relay.

2023-24 Atlantic East Conference Men’s Swimmers of the Week

Oct. 16 – Luke Schwenk , St. Mary’s College

Oct. 23 – Patrick Marbaker, Marywood

Oct. 30 – Ryan Flaherty, Marymount (Va.)

Nov. 6 – Luke Schwenk , St. Mary’s College

Nov. 13 – Luke Schwenk , St. Mary’s College

Undeterred by the previous day’s defeat, Schwenk displayed unwavering excellence in a commanding 201-51 road victory over Gallaudet University on Nov. 11. The junior standout played a pivotal role in a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 butterfly, securing the top spot with a time of 52.92. His exceptional performance continued with another triumph in the 100-individual medley, where he touched the wall in 53.84. Schwenk’s versatility was on full display as he also contributed to the breaststroke leg of the victorious 200-medley relay.

With these outstanding achievements, St. Mary’s College, currently boasting a 7-2 record, looks ahead to future competitions. The team is set to return to action on December 2-3 at the Yellow Jacket Invitational, hosted by Randolph-Macon College in Chesterfield, Va.

Luke Schwenk’s consistent excellence in the pool has propelled him to back-to-back conference honors and positioned the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team as a formidable force in the Atlantic East Conference. As they gear up for the Yellow Jacket Invitational, the team and their star swimmer remain focused on maintaining their winning momentum in the upcoming season challenges.

