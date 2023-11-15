Waldorf, MD – On November 11, the community of Waldorf solemnly marks the anniversary of two unsolved homicides, demanding justice for Daniel Argueta Cordova and Deborah Brooks. The cases, separated by decades, remain open wounds for their families and the local law enforcement agencies.

Daniel Cordova, a 24-year-old Waldorf resident and cook at a local Outback Steakhouse, met a tragic end on November 11, 2008. At 8:24 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a distressing scene behind Lowe’s Home Improvement at 2525 Crain Highway. The lifeless body of Cordova, unclothed and bearing trauma to his upper body, was discovered in a parking area.

The medical examiner’s office swiftly ruled Cordova’s death a homicide, leaving the community in shock. Detectives, retracing the victim’s steps, identified a local liquor store as a critical location before the fatal incident. Surveillance footage revealed two individuals entering the store, now designated persons of interest. Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information that might help identify these individuals.

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or indictment to encourage cooperation. Those with relevant information wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The pain of unsolved homicides in Waldorf extends beyond Daniel Cordova’s case. November 12 marks the anniversary of another tragedy, the unsolved homicide of 17-year-old Deborah Brooks. A Washington D.C. resident, Brooks was found in Waldorf in 1980, her case hauntingly unresolved.

On the evening of November 13, 1980, Brooks left her residence in Northeast Washington, D.C., heading to the local People’s Drug Store on 12th Street to collect her prescription. Sadly, it was the last time anyone would see her alive. On November 14, 1980, hunters discovered her lifeless body in a wooded area off Sharpersville Road.

The subsequent investigation, led by detectives, confirmed the remains to be Deborah Brooks. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide. At the time of her disappearance, Brooks was described as wearing blue jeans, a brown sweater, a green waist jacket, and brown shoes.

As with Daniel Cordova’s case, Charles County Crime Solvers is seeking the public’s assistance in solving Deborah Brooks’s homicide. The organization is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or indictment. Those with information, even if wishing to remain anonymous, are urged to contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The anniversary of these unsolved homicides serves as a poignant reminder that the quest for justice continues. The community’s cooperation is crucial in bringing closure to the grieving families and resolving these enduring mysteries.

Like this: Like Loading...