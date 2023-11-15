LOTHIAN, MD – In a harrowing incident on November 12, 2023, at around 12:50 p.m., local law enforcement responded swiftly to a distress call reporting a home invasion in the 1100 block of Mount Zion Marlboro Road in Lothian. The victim, a resident of the area, recounted a traumatic encounter with a male suspect who forcefully entered their home.

According to official reports from the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the suspect, described as a male individual, knocked on the victim’s door wielding what appeared to be a pole or bat. In an unfortunate turn of events, as the victim opened the door, the assailant barged in, making immediate demands for the victim’s wallet and cash.

The situation escalated quickly, with the suspect resorting to violence, repeatedly striking the victim in the head. Following the assault, the suspect promptly fled the scene in an unknown direction, leaving the traumatized victim behind. The victim’s identity remains confidential, and they were promptly transported to an area hospital for necessary medical attention.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Southern District detectives have taken charge of the investigation, diligently working to unravel the circumstances surrounding this disturbing incident. The suspect remains at large, heightening concerns within the local community.

Suspect Description: The suspect is reported to be male, concealing his identity with a black face mask. During the incident, he wore a distinctive blue “corduroy-like shirt” and blue jeans.

Residents are urged to exercise caution and remain vigilant. Authorities encourage anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to come forward. The Anne Arundel County Police Department has not disclosed specific details about potential leads but assures the public that every effort is being made to bring the perpetrator to justice.

Like this: Like Loading...