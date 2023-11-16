Embrace the holiday spirit at the Olde Tyme Holiday Gathering, a heartwarming community event set to take place on Sunday, December 3rd, from 3 pm to 6 pm at the Town Hall. This festive celebration promises a delightful array of activities for all ages.

As the town prepares to usher in the holiday season, attendees can revel in the sounds of the season with live music, partake in children’s activities, and enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides provided by Suttler Post Farm. The event’s highlight will be the official lighting of the Christmas tree located in the Town Hall circle.

Families can capture the season’s magic with a special visit from Santa Claus himself. To satisfy culinary cravings, local favorites such as Big Boy Tacos, Judy’s Food Express, Pizza Hotline, Shugie’s Cookies, and Sweet Street Donuts will be offering delectable treats for purchase throughout the celebration.

The Olde Tyme Holiday Gathering promises to be a joyful occasion, bringing together the La Plata community for an afternoon of festive fun and shared merriment.

Light Up La Plata Christmas Lights Contest: Illuminate the Night!

In tandem with the Olde Tyme Holiday Gathering, the Town of La Plata invites residents and businesses to participate in the Light Up La Plata Christmas Lights Contest, contributing to the town’s luminous holiday ambiance.

Interested participants must register their homes or businesses to join the festive competition by December 5th. The registration form is available on the official Light Up La Plata Registration Form page.

The contest features various categories, ensuring a diverse showcase of holiday creativity. Categories include Business/Organization, Residential—Classic Holiday, Residential—Best Inflatables, Residential—Best Light Show, and Condos/Apartments, with a special focus on decorating windows, doors, or balconies visible from the street.

Online voting for the Light Up La Plata Christmas Lights Contest will be open from December 11th through December 17th, accessible on the contest’s official page. The winners, showcasing the most festive and creative displays, will be announced by December 19th.

This friendly competition aims to inspire a festive atmosphere throughout La Plata, encouraging residents and businesses alike to illuminate the town with the season’s spirit.

As the town gears up for a month of festive activities, the Olde Tyme Holiday Gathering and the Light Up La Plata Christmas Lights Contest are set to make December a month to remember in La Plata. Come one, come all, and join the community in celebrating the magic of the holidays!

