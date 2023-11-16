To promote the rich agricultural offerings of Southern Maryland, the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, has released the much-anticipated 2023 Southern Maryland Holiday Farm Guide. The guide, a comprehensive resource for those seeking unique gifts, festive decor, and locally sourced holiday provisions, is now available for exploration on SMADC’s official website, SMADC.com.

Spanning Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s counties, as well as featuring regional wineries, breweries, distilleries, seafood producers, restaurants, stores, and winter farmers markets, the Holiday Farm Guide provides a one-stop-shop for residents and visitors alike.

Bringing the warmth of farm life to your fingertips, the interactive guide showcases an array of farm-inspired holiday ideas suitable for homes and families. From locally harvested honey, jams, and pickles to goat’s milk soaps and body products, beeswax balms, candles, and cozy accessories crafted with local wool and alpaca yarns, there is no shortage of unique and heartfelt gifts. Additionally, the guide assists in finding the ideal locally grown Christmas tree, garlands, wreaths, and farm-fresh ingredients for cherished holiday meal traditions, including winter produce, meats, poultry, eggs, cheese, local oysters, seafood, and crafted local wine, beer, and spirits.

Highlighting farm-hosted tours and festive events for the whole family, the guide invites readers to immerse themselves in the season’s enchantment at the region’s Holiday Markets. From twilight walks through gardens and nurseries transformed into sparkling winter wonderlands to hands-on experiences such as wreath and table centerpiece crafting, the guide promises many activities. Families can create new holiday memories at the farm ‘open houses,’ complete with carolers, cookies, mulled cider, visits with Santa, and charming photo sessions with ponies and horses.

The 2023 Southern Maryland Holiday Farm Guide is now accessible on the SMADC website’s ‘Get our Guides’ page at SMADC.com. Promotional cards featuring the guide can be found at Southern Maryland regional libraries and various participating farms, farmer’s markets, and businesses to enhance visibility.

As Southern Maryland invites residents and visitors to make their holiday season ‘merry and bright,’ the Holiday Farm Guide is a testament to the region’s commitment to promoting local agriculture, fostering community engagement, and providing a festive and sustainable way to celebrate the season.

Like this: Like Loading...