UPDATE 2:45 p.m- A tragic motor vehicle collision occurred early Monday morning on Three Notch Road near Expedition Drive in St. Mary’s County, resulting in one fatality and one injury. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:59 a.m. following reports of a head-on collision.

The initial investigation revealed that a southbound Honda Accord on Three Notch Road, near Expedition Drive, veered into the northbound lanes for unknown reasons, colliding head-on with a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The driver of the Honda Accord was found unresponsive at the scene. Despite immediate life-saving efforts, the individual succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee sustained injuries and was airlifted to a nearby trauma hospital as a precautionary measure. Their current condition is not immediately known.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team took over the investigation following the collision. While the specific cause of the accident is still under investigation, preliminary findings suggest that operator error may have been a contributing factor.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking further information regarding the incident. Corporal Rachael Roszell, leading the investigation, urges anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet given a statement to come forward. Witnesses can contact Cpl. Roszell at 301-475-4200, extension 8108, or via email at rachael.roszell@stmaryscountymd.gov.

