Prince Frederick, MD – The Burnett Center for Hope & Healing, previously known as the Burnett Calvert Hospice House, celebrated its grand reopening on November 17, signifying a fresh start with a renewed focus on providing comprehensive care and support to the Calvert County community. The event, held in Prince Frederick, Maryland, showcased the center’s expanded vision to offer a sanctuary for healing, learning, and growth for individuals and families dealing with serious illnesses, grief, and end-of-life situations.

Attended by a diverse group of community leaders, healthcare professionals, and local residents, the reopening was marked by a traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Calvert County Chamber of Commerce and Calvert County Economic Development supported the event, highlighting the community’s collective effort in this initiative. From left, Calvert County Commissioner Catherine Grasso, Hospice of the Chesapeake Calvert County Advisory Board Member Jan Kleponis, Burnett Center property donor Barbara Burnett, Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation Board Member Peggy McKelly, Calvert County Register of Wills Margaret Phipps, Calvert County Commissioner Todd Ireland, Hospice of the Chesapeake President and CEO Mike Brady and Interim CEO Rebecca Miller, Hospice of the Chesapeake Board Member Rich Wilder, Calvert County Economic Development Director Julia Oberg, Hospice of the Chesapeake Board Member Tim McDonough, Calvert County Chamber of Commerce Board Member Wendy Tonic, and Hospice of the Chesapeake Director of Community Health Programs Faith Fitzgerald. Credit: Elyzabeth Marcussen, Hospice of the Chesapeake.

The Burnett Center for Hope & Healing promises to be more than just a healthcare facility. It aims to be a communal space where individuals can engage in various therapeutic and supportive activities. The center plans to host yoga sessions, therapeutic art and music classes, gardening projects, grief support groups, and specialized programs for children. These activities are designed to cater to the holistic needs of the community, emphasizing the importance of mental and emotional well-being alongside physical health.

One of the highlights of the event was the demonstrations of integrative arts services, including reiki, Compassionate Touch, and chair massage. These demonstrations provided guests with a glimpse into the unique and holistic approach the center is taking towards healing and support. Additionally, care professionals shared insights into the center’s services, such as end-of-life support doula, spiritual care, and bereavement services, illustrating the comprehensive nature of the care and support available.

The grand reopening was the culmination of a week-long celebration by Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Community Health Programs. Activities included a therapeutic art session led by Sarah Miseveth from Hart of Healing, initiatives for veterans’ recruitment and training, a tribute to care team members, and Dementia Live training in collaboration with the Calvert County Office of Aging. These events underscored the center’s commitment to addressing diverse community needs, including specialized care for veterans and individuals with dementia.

Becky Miller, Chief Operating Officer and Interim CEO, emphasized the center’s mission, stating, “The reimagined center will be warm, welcoming, and open to the needs of those who are not only experiencing end of life but also those living with progressive, complex serious illness over a period of years and grieving the loss of loved ones.” This statement encapsulates the essence of the Burnett Center for Hope & Healing: a place that extends beyond traditional hospice care, providing a nurturing environment for all who are navigating the complexities of serious illnesses and loss.

The reopening of the Burnett Center for Hope & Healing marks a significant step in enhancing the quality of life and support for the residents of Calvert County. Its comprehensive approach to care, focusing on both physical and emotional well-being, sets a new standard for community-based healthcare services.

