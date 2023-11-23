Southern Maryland is exciting as it prepares for live music and events. Residents and visitors alike can look forward to a vibrant showcase of local talent and entertainment options that promise to appeal to a diverse range of tastes.

From rock to country, classical to contemporary, the region is set to come alive with musical sounds and the thrill of live performances.

The local music schedule is compiled by Lynn Erion.

Thursday – November 23rd – Thanksgiving Day

5:00pm – John Luskey – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD

Friday – November 24th

5:00pm – Joseph Norris – Snellman’s Store & Shuck Shack – Hollywood MD

5:30pm – Girl Crush / Nightcap – Mully’s Brewery – Prince Frederick MD

5:30pm – David Norris – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

6:00pm – Mike Mead – Helen’s Cafe – Charlotte Hall MD

8:00pm – Social – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

8:00pm – Tommy McGee Band – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

Saturday – November 25th

1:00pm – Mike Mead – Two Lions Vineyards – Upper Marlboro MD

1:00pm – John Luskey – Robin Hill Farm & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

1:00pm – Shane Graham – Running Hare Winery – Prince Frederick MD

2:00pm – Ben Connelly – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

3:00pm – Vicki Roberts Band – Thursday’s Bar & Grill – Owings MD

6:00pm – Sara & the Igniters – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Ryan Forrester – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD

6:30pm – Faith Noel – Blue Fish Pub – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Taboo – Dockside Restaurant & Tiki Bar – Colonial Beach VA

8:00pm – Blazin’ Keys Dueling Pianos – The Rex Theatre – Leonardtown MD

8:00pm – Buffalo Velcro – Lord Calvert Bowling Center – Huntington MD

8:00pm – Steve Nelson & Friends – Hill’s Country Store & Bar – Helen MD

8:00pm – Kara Levchenko – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

8:00pm – Backstage Pass – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

8:00pm – The Dynamos – Buckets Bar & Grill – Lusby MD

8:00pm – HydraFX – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

9:00pm – Face Down – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD

9:00pm – No Go Romeo – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

9:30pm – Noel Duke & Friends – Huntt’s Tavern – Pomfret MD

Sunday – November 26th

1:00pm – Eddie Anderson – Robin Hill Farm & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

1:00pm – Chris Button – Running Hare Winery – Prince Frederick MD

2:00pm – Jack McNutt – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

3:00pm – The Rise Band & Show – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

Monday – November 27th

6:30pm – Open Improv Comedy Jam – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Karaoke w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

Tuesday – November 28th

5:00pm – John Luskey – Heritage 485 – Prince Frederick MD

6:30pm – Mike Damron – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

7:00pm – Open Mic – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollywood MD

Wednesday – November 29th

5:00pm – Jordan Sokel – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD

7:00pm – Will Benthal – Hill’s Country Store & Bar – Helen MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

7:00pm – Acoustic Artist Showcase – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD

————– w/Greg Barrick & David Hamner

