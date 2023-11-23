In a heartwarming gesture of community support, the Southern Maryland Chain Chapter of the Links Inc. has generously donated 48 coats to Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), marking the success of their fifth annual coat drive. The donation, aimed at providing essential winter clothing to students in need, highlights the organization’s dedication to serving local communities.

The Links Inc., an international non-profit established in 1946, focuses on various community service facets. This coat drive aligns with their mission to address local needs. Pamela Johnson, the chairperson of the local Links chapter, expressed the organization’s commitment to community service. “There is always a need for coats and when we found an organization to partner with to distribute the coats, we were able to provide it year after year,” she said. This statement underlines the sustained effort and the importance of partnerships in community service.

Superintendent of Schools, Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., acknowledged the contribution’s significance. “We are grateful for community organizations that contribute to the overall well-being of CCPS students,” she said. Her words reflect the critical role of external support in enhancing the educational experience and meeting students’ basic needs.

This year’s coat drive extended its reach to three local school systems, including Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County public schools, demonstrating the chapter’s broad impact in the region. Members of the Links Inc., including President Jacqueline Gray, Vice President Yonelle Moore Lee, and other prominent members, personally delivered the coats to the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building, symbolizing their hands-on approach to community service.

The involvement of various members of the organization, such as Lisa Jenkins-DePeiza, Carmella Davis Watkins, Ingrid Williams-Horton, Kim Walker, Jehnell C. Linkins, and Gloria Wiggs in the delivery process, showcases the collective effort and dedication of the group.

The Southern Maryland Chain Chapter’s annual coat drive exemplifies the power of community organizations in making a tangible difference. Their consistent efforts over the years have ensured that students in the region receive essential winter clothing, contributing to their well-being and success in school. As winter approaches, the warmth provided by these coats goes beyond the physical, offering a reminder of the community’s care and support for its young members.

This act of kindness by the Southern Maryland Chain Chapter of the Links Inc. not only addresses an immediate need but also strengthens the bond between the community and its schools, setting an example for others to follow.

