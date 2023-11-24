PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – Samuel N. Hotz, a key figure at the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), was honored with the Department of Defense (DoD) Distinguished Civilian Service Award in a ceremony at the Pentagon on Thursday, Nov. 9. This prestigious accolade, marking its 68th year, is the highest recognition bestowed upon civilian employees within the DoD.

Hotz, serving as the principal deputy program manager of the AV-8B Program Office (PMA-257) since 2019, expressed his gratitude for the award. “It is a true honor and privilege for me to accept this award and represent the Department of the Navy in this manner,” he said, acknowledging the vast pool of deserving individuals within the DoD. Assistant Secretary of the Air Force William LaPlante and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (Manpower & Reserve Affairs) Robert Hogue present Samuel N. Hotz, principal deputy program manager, AV-8B Program Office (PMA-257) at Naval Air Systems Command the Department of Defense Distinguished Civilian Service Award during the 68th ceremony at the pentagon.

The Distinguished Civilian Service Award, accompanied by a medal, is awarded annually to a select group of civilian employees who demonstrate exceptional dedication to duty. Recipients are recognized for their significant contributions to enhancing DoD operations regarding efficiency, economy, or other substantial improvements impacting national security.

Hotz’s tenure at PMA-257 is marked by his oversight of the life cycle sustainment of the AV-8B Harrier fleet, serving the U.S. Marine Corps and its allied partners in Spain and Italy. His responsibilities span acquisition oversight of cost, schedule, and performance of all AV-8B programs and leading four integrated product teams and an international fleet support team. This team, consisting of over 200 personnel, operates with annual budgets exceeding $100 million.

The period from July 2016 to December 2022 under Hotz’s leadership is particularly notable for his exceptional service. A retired U.S. Marines Harrier pilot with 20 years of service, Hotz brought a unique blend of acquisition expertise and in-depth knowledge of the AV-8B weapons system. He navigated complex challenges related to inventory management, aviation critical safety items, diminishing supplier base, engine readiness, and maintenance manpower. His innovative solutions enhanced the Harrier’s readiness and are projected to realize a cost avoidance of $105 million, even as the Harrier transitions out of service. The Naval Aviation Enterprise leadership has recognized these advancements in readiness as exemplary practices with potential replication across other areas.

Hotz’s leadership extends beyond strategic oversight; he values his team’s dedication and hard work. “I have been fortunate to lead a team comprised of some of the most dedicated personnel our country has to offer,” he stated, praising their ability to incorporate leadership vision, endorse innovation, and execute tasks expertly. He credits his team’s support and effort as instrumental in achieving significant milestones for the AV-8B fleet.

This award underscores Hotz’s pivotal role in supporting the Department of Defense and U.S. national security and contributing significantly to the readiness and operational capabilities of NATO allied partners. As the AV-8B Harrier remains a critical asset for close air support operations involving multi-service and multi-national ground forces, Hotz’s contributions have had a profound impact on a global scale.

