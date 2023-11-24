WALDORF, MD – Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maria V. Navarro is scheduled to participate in a vital public policy forum addressing the alarming issue of suicide among Black youth. The event, “Giving Hope: Addressing the Crisis of Suicide Amongst Black Youth,” is organized by Ivy and Pearls of Southern Maryland Community Charities in collaboration with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Nu Zeta Omega Chapter. It is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 9, at the College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus.

This free public event, which requires prior registration, will be hosted in the Center for Business and Industry (BI) Building, Room 113, from 10 a.m. to noon, with check-in beginning at 9:30 a.m. Dr. Navarro is poised to contribute significantly to the panel discussion, focusing on Parental Training: Youth Mental Health First Aid, an essential aspect of the broader topic.

The forum aims to confront the mental health challenges faced by Black youth, offering education on pertinent issues and equipping parents with necessary resources. It will feature a host of mental health experts and healthcare professionals who will lead facilitated breakout sessions designed for parents and youth. These sessions foster understanding and provide actionable strategies to address this crisis effectively.

Dr. Navarro’s participation underscores the critical role educational leaders play in addressing mental health issues in young people. Her insights on parental training in youth mental health are expected to be a cornerstone of the discussions, reflecting her commitment to the well-being of students in her capacity as a superintendent.

The organizers, Ivy and Pearls of Southern Maryland Community Charities and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority are known for their dedication to community service and advocacy. This event is a testament to their ongoing efforts to tackle significant societal issues head-on.

The choice of the College of Southern Maryland as the venue also highlights the importance of educational institutions in community discussions about mental health and youth welfare. The college’s facilities are ideal for such a crucial and sensitive topic.

As the community grapples with the increasing concerns about mental health among Black youth, this forum represents a proactive step towards understanding and addressing this pressing issue. The involvement of a diverse group of professionals, including Dr. Navarro, is a promising sign of the collaborative effort required to bring about positive change in this area.

Registration details for those interested in attending can be obtained from the organizers. This forum offers a platform for discussion and serves as an educational opportunity for participants to learn about the mental health challenges facing today’s youth and the resources available to help them.

