ANNAPOLIS, MD — In a heartwarming display of gratitude and commitment, Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller visited the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in St. Mary’s County to serve Thanksgiving meals to its residents. The visit, which occurred on the eve of Thanksgiving, was part of a broader effort to acknowledge and thank the veterans for their service to the nation.

Several prominent figures were joining the governor and lieutenant governor, including Congressman Steny Hoyer, Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Anthony Woods, and Major General Janeen L. Birckhead, the Adjutant General of the Maryland National Guard. Their presence underscored the importance of the event and the state’s commitment to its veterans. Governor Moore and Lt. Governor Miller greet a resident of the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home Maryland Leaders stand outside of Charlotte Hall Veterans Home Governor Moore greets a Charlotte Hall resident

Governor Moore expressed his profound gratitude to the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home staff and residents. “On this Thanksgiving eve, I could not be more grateful for the staff at Charlotte Hall for their caring commitment,” he stated. “To the residents who valiantly served our nation, I could not be more thankful for your service. I wish everyone a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season.”

Lieutenant Governor Miller echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the state’s debt of gratitude to its veteran communities. “In this season of Thanksgiving, we are reminded of the enormous debt of gratitude we owe to our veteran communities,” she said. “Our administration is dedicated to upholding our commitment to veterans, including to the residents at Charlotte Hall. It was an honor to show our thanks today to those who have served our nation.”

The Charlotte Hall Veterans Home has been undergoing significant changes under the leadership of Secretary Anthony Woods. The facility, which had previously faced challenges, including poor survey findings and instances of abuse and neglect, is now on a transformative path. The committed staff at the home are focused on providing safe, dignified, and compassionate care in a nurturing environment for Maryland’s veterans.

Substantial financial commitments from the state government support this transformation. In March, Governor Moore announced $17.2 million in capital grants to improve care at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. This funding signifies the administration’s dedication to enhancing the quality of life for its veteran residents.

Secretary Woods highlighted the challenges and the commitment required to address them. “These are hard problems, but we must not lose sight of our mission. Governor Moore was elected on a creed to leave no one behind, which is a solemn pledge, a promise to take care of the men and women who bravely risked all,” he stated. “Our work to fulfill that oath is now underway. Our veterans deserve nothing less.”

The visit and the ongoing efforts at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home reflect a broader commitment by the Maryland government to honor and support its veterans. This Thanksgiving event provided an opportunity for state leaders to express their thanks and highlighted the ongoing work and investment being made to ensure that the veterans receive the care and respect they deserve.

