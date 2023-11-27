Our Spotlight on the Arts shines brightly on our 2023 Art Walk contest winner, Michele Steiger!

By popular vote, Michele’s pastel painting Lake Lily captured First Place in this year’s Art Walk competition.

How long have you been painting? Oil on canvas 11” x 14” x 1 1/2” Pastel on Pastelbord 16” x 20”

My father believed in promoting the arts and enrolled me in my first art class at the age of six at the Philadelphia College of Art children’s program. I continued my studies through the Philadelphia public school art program and at the Moore College of Art.

Throughout my working years, I continued studying by attending classes at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and University of the Arts (formerly known as the Philadelphia College of Art).

What have been your main inspirations?

I feel fortunate to have grown up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where there were many museums and opportunities to learn and gain creative experiences from.

I am very much inspired by the beauty of nature. I spend many hours taking photos in Maryland, at the New Jersey shoreline, and in the mountains of Virginia. When I travel, I am always looking at scenery and visualizing if it would make a good oil or pastel painting.

What drives your artistic expression?

I consider myself to be a realist artist. My first love of mediums has been oil painting. When I discovered how to work with soft pastels, they became a whole new passion for me.

Share the story behind your award-winning piece Lake Lily with us!

I was completely captivated by the beauty of Lake Lily which is in the quaint town of Cape May on the New Jersey shore. Although I have seen the lake during many seasons, the lilies on this visit were amazing. I knew that I just had to paint them!

Lake Lily is now (at the time of this article release), located at the CalvArt Gallery in Prince Frederick, Maryland.

Is your artwork available for purchase locally?

My art, including Lake Lily, is for sale at the CalvArt Gallery, through my home studio, and can also be viewed on Facebook on my business page. I accept commissions upon request.

What are a few of your other interests or occupations outside of your art?

Art is my sanity. I have been a long-term caregiver for many years for my 95-year-old mother who has dementia. Creating paintings gives me joy and happiness.

Thank you, Michele, for sharing your story with us and being a valuable part of our artistic community!

Media Links:

Facebook: Michele A. Steiger Fine Art ( https://www.facebook.com/MicheleASteigerFineArt )

) Contact Michele by email at: steiger@md.metrocast.net

Links of Interest:

Art Walk 2023 Contest Entries ( https://www.stmarysartscouncil.com/art-walk-entries-2023 )

) CalvArt Gallery (https://calvertarts.org/calvart-gallery/)

Like this: Like Loading...