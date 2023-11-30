Gambling is one of the most fun and exciting activities that people all around the world engage in. However, there are several laws implemented all around the world that dictate what games can be played legally and what countries permit gambling.

In this context, it can be difficult to navigate what is legal in each country and if you are allowed to play certain casino games. With this in mind, it is worth exploring the history of Maryland’s gambling laws as one of the smallest states in the U.S.

Firstly, there are many people who visit Maryland each year as it is known for being the birthplace of the National Anthem, the blue crabs from the Chesapeake Bay, and many thoroughbred horse farms. However, it isn’t just activities grounded in nature that attract those visiting or living in Maryland as many people are interested in gambling activities. Gambling activities are known for bringing people together and creating a space to bond with others, while teaching participants valuable skills.

Maryland’s Gambling Regulator

In Maryland, gambling is regulated by The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission who make any decisions regarding casino gambling in the state. The commission is composed of seven members, each selected by the governor and approved by the State Senate. Their role entails licensing and ensuring that all Maryland online casino sites and bookmakers comply with state gambling laws and regulations. It is also in charge of creating revenue reports and governs a division that related to responsible online gambling in Maryland.

What types of gambling activities are legal in Maryland?

Although certain types of gambling are illegal under each states gaming statutes, many states have relaxed some of their gambling statutes and permitted limited casinos and other gaming venues like card rooms. While Maryland gambling laws allow betting on horse racing, as well as bingo, raffles and games related to charity, a lot of other types of gambling are prohibited in the state.

The Maryland Lottery launched in 1973 kickstarting an interest in gambling activities for the people of Maryland. The area also has six casinos including Hollywood Casino in Perryville, which opened its doors in 2008 with slot machines. Following this, table games were given the go ahead in 2012 for casinos and Maryland voters approved legalized sports betting through a referendum in 2020 with the first sports books opening in 2021.

Marylands interest in gambling

A huge reason why there is such an interest in gambling in Maryland is because states that are near such as New Jersey generates huge amounts of revenue from online casino gambling than any state in the U.S. On top of this, there are many other states that have legalised the use of online casinos including:

New Jersey

Connecticut

Delaware

Pennsylvania

West Virginia

As more states continue to legalize the use of casino gaming online, more American residents now have access to a variety of casino games online. This includes poker games, roulette games, video slot machine games and many more.

The future of online gambling in Maryland

However, online casino gambling is not legal in Maryland including slots, table games and poker sites which has been extremely limiting for those in the region. While there are no immediate plans with regards to legalizing online casinos in the area, there are general discussions on whether all gambling types will become legal in the area soon as state lawmakers are focusing instead on implementing online and retail sports betting.

In the meantime, Maryland online casino players can play slots, table games and poker for free at a variety of sweepstakes casinos. At least four gambling companies that already have a presence in Maryland would be expected to move forward with online casinos if and when online casino gambling is legalized in the state.

Thankfully, there is already a basis for gambling in Maryland, so the legalization of online gambling would be welcomed wholeheartedly. This could even pave the way for online casinos introducing more bonuses and rewards to get people to try out the games leading to even more revenue for Maryland.

Marylands gambling revenue

Maryland is a destination that generates a lot of revenue from gambling related activities. In fact, it is the state’s fourth-largest revenue stream behind income, sales, and corporate taxes. These streams of revenue can be sorted into casinos, the lottery sports wagering and daily fantasy sports.

Mobile sports betting is also a huge source of revenue for Maryland ever since its launch in 2022. This paved the way for nearly 3 billion dollars to be generated through sports bet wagering in 2023. This has resulted in the presence of 10 retail sports betting locations, several horse racing tracks and 10 approved mobile betting apps.

Overall, if you live in Maryland or are thinking about visiting and are curious about the laws surrounding gambling, you should carry out some research with regard to what is legal and illegal within Maryland. As Maryland is taking in more and more revenue from gambling and states are beginning to relax more laws related to gambling activities, the coming years could witness even more people becoming interested in these types of activities.

