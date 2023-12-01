Charles County, MD – The Charles County Board of Education convened on November 14, 2023, to discuss various critical educational topics and developments. Key highlights from the meeting include appointing a new Board member, budgetary updates, and policy reviews, underscoring the ongoing efforts to enhance educational standards and efficiency within the county.

New Board Member Sworn In Samichie K. Thomas was officially sworn in as the new District 1 Board member in a ceremony led by Lisa E. Yates, Charles County Clerk of the Circuit Court. Thomas’s appointment follows a rigorous selection process involving applications and interviews. More details about Thomas can be found here.

Superintendent’s Update Superintendent Maria V. Navarro acknowledged the efforts of April Murphy and Jack Tuttle in organizing the Day of Thanksgiving and Service event. She also highlighted the importance of American Education Week, National Apprenticeship Week, and the achievements of staff members who recently earned the Global Seal of Biliteracy. Navarro’s full report is available here.

Budget Increase Request for FY2024 Karen Acton, Chief Financial Officer, proposed a $22.4 million increase for the 2024 Superintendent budget. This increase is attributed to the transition to the new Oracle Cloud ERP system, affecting the management of purchase orders and fund balances. Detailed information on the budget change request and the inter-category budget change is posted on Board Docs.

Alternative School Vehicle Procedures Michael Heim and Jason Tonkins discussed the school system’s procedures for using alternative vehicles like vans for educational purposes, ensuring compliance with state laws and driver requirements. Their presentation is accessible here.

School Naming Committee Update Shelley Mackey provided an update on the School Naming Committee for Elementary School No. 23, outlining the process and policy (Board Policy 7230) for selecting a name for the new school currently under construction in White Plains. The public can submit name suggestions until December 1. Details are available here.

Resolutions and Legislative Positions The Board reviewed proposed resolutions to recognize important dates and cultural diversity. Jamila Smith introduced a resolution for National Special Education Day, collaborating with the Charles County Special Education Citizens Advisory Committee. The draft resolution is viewable here.

Eric Schwartz, CCPS Staff Attorney, presented the Board’s legislative positions for 2024, focusing on school construction funding, curriculum, student assessments, and teacher recruitment. The comprehensive report is available here.

Recognition of Students and Staff The Board acknowledged several students and staff for their outstanding contributions, including Cody Judware, Logan Boswell, Logan Smith, Briana Henry, Emma Collado, Amber Parry, Ana Maria Brown, Tammy Dudley, Charles McCoy, and Pauletta Brickey.

Action Items and Work Session Updates The Board addressed legislative positions, budget requests, and educational equity policies. The work session on November 27 focused on policy revisions, student eligibility requirements, and Blueprint funding mandates. The session also approved a resolution recognizing National Special Education Day.

Upcoming Meetings The next Board meeting is scheduled for December 12 at 1 p.m. The agenda will be available on the CCPS website, streaming live at www.ccboe.com.

This meeting highlights the Board’s commitment to advancing educational standards, financial prudence, and inclusive policies in Charles County’s school system. The decisions and discussions from this session underscore the Board’s dedication to addressing the evolving needs of the educational community.

