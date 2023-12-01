PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — A public celebration of the life and legacy of George Owings, the former Maryland Veterans Affairs Secretary, is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. This event, open to all, will be held from 1-4 p.m. at the American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206, located at 3330 Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach.

George Owings, who passed away recently, had a profound impact on Maryland’s veteran community and the state’s political landscape. His dedicated service spanned several decades, marking significant contributions both as a lawmaker and as a leader in veterans’ affairs.

Owings, a lifelong resident of Calvert County, is remembered for his two tenures as Secretary for the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, first from 2004-2007 and then from 2015 until his passing in 2023. His commitment to veterans and their welfare was evident throughout his career, advocating for their rights and well-being.

Apart from his role in the Department of Veterans Affairs, Owings also had a notable political career. He represented District 29A and District 27B in the Maryland House of Delegates from 1988 to 2004. His legislative contributions during this period were significant, leaving a lasting impact on the community he served.

The forthcoming celebration is expected to draw a large number of attendees, including veterans, community leaders, and residents, all coming together to pay their respects and remember Owings’s contributions. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be live-streamed at www.youtube.com/calvertcountygov/live, ensuring that anyone who wishes to participate can do so.

This event not only commemorates Owings’s life but also serves as a reflection of the respect and admiration he garnered throughout his career. It’s a testament to his dedication to public service and his enduring legacy in Maryland’s history.

As the community prepares to bid farewell to one of its most esteemed figures, this celebration is expected to be a fitting tribute to a man who devoted his life to serving others, especially those who served the country.

In addition to the celebration details, information about Calvert County Government services can be found online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. This provides residents and interested parties with a comprehensive resource for various county services and initiatives.

The life and legacy of George Owings stand as a beacon of dedication and service, inspiring current and future generations. His impact on Maryland’s veteran community and his contributions to state politics will be remembered and honored at the upcoming celebration, marking the end of an era but also the enduring influence of a remarkable public servant.

Like this: Like Loading...