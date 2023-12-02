Calvert County, MD – Calvert County Board of County Commissioners has officially announced the much-anticipated return of the “Home for the Holidays” event. Scheduled for December 9, 2023, in downtown Prince Frederick, the celebration promises a day filled with festive activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A highlight of the day is the Christmas Parade, slated to start at 10:30 a.m. The parade is a collaborative effort hosted by the Calvert County Fair Board and the Optimist Club of Calvert. The procession will begin at the Prince Frederick Shopping Center, meander along Church Street, and conclude at Main Street. Those interested in participating can find registration forms on the Optimist Club of Calvert’s website. Entries must be submitted by December 1 via email or hand-delivered on December 2 at the Calvert County Fairgrounds.

Festivities continue at Linden House (70 Church St.), open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., where visitors can explore vendor stalls, savor food from festive trucks, and partake in various merry activities. The celebration extends to King Memorial Park (65 Church St.) from noon to 4 p.m., offering family-friendly activities, photo opportunities with Santa, and more. Additionally, Calvert County Parks & Recreation will host an iceless skating rink in the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office parking lot. This location will also feature arts and crafts, cookie decorating, games, an inflatable slide, live music, and a baton twirling performance. For a full list of vendors and activities, visit the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce website.

As the day transitions to evening, a tree lighting ceremony will create a magical atmosphere in front of the courthouse from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The tree, donated by Jake’s Produce and Linda’s Greenhouses in Port Republic, will be adorned with decorations provided by the Calvert Garden Club.

“Home for the Holidays” is a collaborative effort, hosted by several local entities including Calvert County Parks & Recreation, the Department of Economic Development, the Sheriff’s Office, the Chamber of Commerce, the Historical Society, the Optimist Club of Calvert, and the Fair Board.

For those seeking more information about the event, contact Calvert County at 410-535-1600, ext. 2649, or visit their Special Events page online. The event is poised to offer a day of joy and community spirit, marking a festive start to the holiday season in Calvert County.

