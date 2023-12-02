Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) employees have made a substantial contribution to mental health services in their community by raising $58,000 for Cornerstone Southern Maryland, a notable achievement in supporting residents with behavioral health disorders.

The donation was the result of SMECO’s annual charity golf outing, an event that unites employees and vendors in a collaborative effort to support local causes. SMECO’s commitment to community welfare was evident as Natalie Cotton, the company’s director of government affairs and community relations, highlighted the importance of supporting organizations like Cornerstone. She emphasized Cornerstone’s role in enhancing the quality of life for individuals with behavioral health disorders and their crucial part in the community.

From left: Cindy Rauner, SMECO’s senior vice president for human resources; Cari Guthrie, president and CEO of Cornerstone Southern Maryland; Sonja Cox, SMECO’s president and CEO; Chris Brandt, Cornerstone Southern Maryland’s director of development and communications; and Natalie Cotton, SMECO’s government affairs and community relations director. Credit: SMECO

Sonja M. Cox, President and CEO of SMECO, underlined the significance of the event and the generous contributions from vendors, which play a pivotal role in making substantial donations possible. She pointed out the acute need for mental health services in Southern Maryland, particularly in rural areas. Cox stressed the importance of supporting individuals grappling with mental health issues or substance abuse addiction, considering it vital for the well-being of the community.

Cari Guthrie, President and CEO of Cornerstone Southern Maryland, expressed gratitude for the donation, explaining its significant impact on the organization’s capacity to serve clients, especially after the challenges posed by COVID-19. The funds are expected to reinforce staffing, reopen admissions, and expand client intake, thereby restoring the organization’s service capacity to pre-COVID levels.

Guthrie also spoke on the broader issue of behavioral health disorders, emphasizing their non-discriminatory nature and the widespread impact they have across communities. She advocated for a holistic view of mental health, treating it with the same urgency and importance as physical health, and underscored Cornerstone’s dedication to this approach.

The SMECO Annual Charity Golf Outing, held every September, is a key event in the cooperative’s calendar. It garners support from a wide range of stakeholders, including SMECO vendors, its board, executive team, and employee volunteers. The cooperative chooses different beneficiaries each year for its fundraising efforts. Contributions to the SMECO Charitable Foundation, which organizes the event, may be tax-deductible.

Over the last 11 years, SMECO employee fundraisers have contributed over $542,000 to local organizations, a testament to their ongoing commitment to community support. Cotton expressed gratitude to the business partners and sponsors for their generous contributions and active participation. Key sponsors of the event included Diamond Sponsors such as AUI Power, Penn Line, SMCIS, and ULCS, along with Platinum and Gold Sponsors, comprising various prominent companies and organizations.

This significant donation from SMECO not only underscores the cooperative’s dedication to social responsibility but also highlights the ongoing need for mental health services in Southern Maryland, particularly in rural areas. The funds raised will go a long way in supporting Cornerstone Southern Maryland’s mission to offer critical services to individuals facing behavioral health challenges, thereby contributing to the overall health and vitality of the community.

