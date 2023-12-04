The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is seeking applications for new members to join the Administrative Charging Committee (ACC), a key component of the county’s police oversight framework. This announcement marks a significant step in enhancing police accountability and community involvement in law enforcement processes.

The ACC plays a crucial role in reviewing the outcomes of law enforcement investigations, particularly those centered on police officers. Its primary responsibility is to assess whether administrative charges against an officer are warranted based on the investigation’s findings. This committee serves as a bridge between law enforcement agencies and the community, ensuring transparency and fairness in handling cases involving police conduct.

Comprising five members, the ACC includes the chairperson of the Police Accountability Board (PAB), two citizens appointed by the BOCC, and two appointed by the PAB. This diverse composition is designed to bring multiple perspectives to the committee, ensuring balanced and comprehensive reviews of cases.

In a unique approach to selecting members, a four-member citizen review committee will offer recommendations to the BOCC. This review committee represents various facets of the community, including the Calvert County Fraternal Order of Police, Calvert County NAACP, and both the Calvert County Republican and Democratic Central Committees. Their recommendations are pivotal in the BOCC’s decision-making process for appointing a citizen to the ACC for a three-year term.

The commitment to thorough training underscores the seriousness of the ACC’s role. All members must complete a comprehensive, free, five-day training program. This training, provided by the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission in Sykesville, Maryland, covers essential police procedures, equipping members with the knowledge required to make informed decisions.

The ACC’s operational schedule is set to ensure regular and consistent reviews. Meetings are scheduled monthly, specifically on the second Wednesday of each month from 3-4:30 p.m. This regularity ensures that cases are handled promptly, reflecting the committee’s commitment to efficiency and responsiveness.

The call for applications is an open invitation to the community, encouraging those interested in contributing to police oversight and accountability to step forward. Applicants can complete an online form at www.CalvertPAB.com. This process not only simplifies the application but also makes it accessible to a broader section of the community.

For additional information or queries, potential applicants can reach out to Liz Drew at 410-535-1600, ext. 2695, or via email at Elizabeth.Drew@CalvertCountymd.gov. This direct line of communication ensures transparency and support for those interested in joining the ACC.

The establishment and functioning of the ACC in Calvert County represent a proactive approach to police oversight. By involving community members and ensuring rigorous training and a structured review process, the county is taking significant strides toward enhancing police accountability and fostering trust between law enforcement and the community.

Like this: Like Loading...