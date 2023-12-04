The Charles County Youth Orchestra (CCYO) is set to bring musical joy this holiday season with two upcoming concerts in December. Under the leadership of Dr. Osman Kivrak, these performances promise to be a festive blend of holiday classics and revered compositions by notable classical composers. The first concert is scheduled for Saturday, December 2, at 1:00 p.m. at the historic Port Tobacco Courthouse. The second performance will occur on Saturday, December 9, at 5:00 p.m. during the Kris Kringle Market at the Charles County Fairgrounds in La Plata. This event will also feature a fireworks display at 6:00 p.m.

The CCYO’s repertoire for these concerts includes holiday favorites and works by celebrated composers such as Handel and Pachelbel. While admission to the concerts is free, there is a nominal $5 entrance fee for those over ten to enter the Kris Kringle Market at the Fairgrounds. This fee is waived for children aged ten and under.

Besides these holiday concerts, the CCYO has announced mid-year auditions for all its ensembles. These auditions are open to young musicians and will be held on January 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Christ Church in La Plata. Interested people can find more information about the auditions at the CCYO website.

The CCYO, a prominent youth orchestra in Southern Maryland, is known for presenting two large concerts annually and several smaller performances. Their activities include a two-week Chamber Music Festival, a Concerto Competition Concert, and various masterclasses and sectional rehearsals for students in all four of the orchestra’s ensembles.

The past season, the CCYO ensembles have performed at various prestigious venues, including the Port Tobacco Courthouse, Alice Ferguson Foundation, Nanjemoy Community Center, and Indian Head Village Green. They also held a successful concert at Christ Church, La Plata, to raise funds for victims of the Turkey-Syria Earthquake.

The orchestra’s excellence and community contribution have been recognized through various media features. CCYO was recently spotlighted in an online film by the Charles County Arts Alliance and received airtime on WTOP radio. Additionally, two CCYO String Quartets were finalists in the esteemed Washington Performing Arts Society Misbin Chamber Music Competition in Washington, D.C.

As a key institution for music education and performance in the region, CCYO caters to young musicians aged 8 to 18 from Charles, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, and Calvert counties. The orchestra’s operations are supported by grants from several organizations, including the Charles County Arts Alliance, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Rotary Club of Charles County, MD. Other significant contributors include Potters Violins, Gailes Violin Shop, the Neighborhood Creative Arts Center of La Plata, and generous individual donations.

Like this: Like Loading...