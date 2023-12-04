The Maryland Department of Health calls for community participation in a new survey to identify the key health needs of Maryland residents. The Building a Healthier Maryland survey, open until January 4, 2024, seeks to gather diverse input to shape the state’s health priorities in the coming years.

The Department of Health Secretary, Laura Herrera Scott, emphasized the importance of community involvement. “We want all Marylanders to make their voices heard, so please share your thoughts by completing the community survey,” she said. Scott highlighted the need for varied perspectives to effectively address the state’s most pressing health needs.

This initiative represents a significant step in understanding and tackling healthcare issues at a community level. The survey’s questions delve into the critical healthcare issues faced by various communities, exploring aspects of healthcare accessibility, inequalities, and the demographics of respondents. This comprehensive approach is designed to reveal how different communities experience health outcomes, enabling the Department to target care more effectively and foster health equity.

The survey is accessible online at bit.ly/HealthierMD23 and is available in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese, and Korean, with additional languages available upon request. Participation in the survey is voluntary and anonymous, ensuring that respondents can freely express their health concerns and experiences.

To partake in the survey, respondents must be at least 18 years old and residents of Maryland. The survey is designed to be concise, taking no more than 5-10 minutes to complete. This ease of access is part of the Department’s strategy to encourage widespread participation, ensuring that the survey results reflect a wide range of experiences and viewpoints.

Respondents with questions about the survey can reach out for assistance at mdh.bahm@maryland.gov. The Department’s outreach for wide-ranging input clearly indicates its commitment to understanding and addressing the diverse health needs of Maryland’s communities.

The Building a Healthier Maryland survey is critical in the Maryland Department of Health’s efforts to create a more equitable and effective healthcare system. By drawing on the experiences and opinions of residents, the Department aims to develop strategies to address the most significant health challenges facing Marylanders. This initiative is a step towards a more inclusive and responsive healthcare system that recognizes each community’s unique needs and works towards meeting those needs in a comprehensive and equitable manner.

Like this: Like Loading...