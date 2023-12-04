GLEN BURNIE, MD – As part of Older Driver Safety Awareness Week from December 4 to 8, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) focuses on providing valuable tips and resources for senior drivers and their families. The initiative emphasizes the importance of safe driving practices and the availability of supportive tools for those over 65, a demographic for whom driving represents freedom and community engagement.

With the increasing number of older drivers in Maryland, recognizing age-related changes and leveraging available resources is essential for maintaining a safe road network. Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer, also Governor Wes Moore’s Highway Safety Representative, stressed the importance of ongoing education and awareness to ensure safe mobility for senior drivers. This includes understanding and properly using vehicle features, safe driving skills, and early identification of changes in driving abilities.

The MVA’s Highway Safety Office has identified common crash scenarios among older drivers, such as challenges in left turns at intersections, merging at high speeds, and lane changes on multi-lane roads. To combat these issues, the office advises always wearing seat belts, exercising caution during turns and lane changes, avoiding distractions, and being aware of the dangers of drowsy driving due to exhaustion or medication changes.

Health factors like vision, physical and cognitive health, and medications significantly influence driving abilities. The MVA encourages open conversations about diminished driving capacity with family, healthcare providers, and specialists. Additionally, they offer a Resource Guide for Aging Drivers, driver refresher courses, and self-assessments to help older drivers stay informed and safe.

Vehicle fit and understanding of safety features are also crucial for road safety. Programs like CarFit and MyCarDoesWhat.org assist senior drivers in adjusting to their vehicles and understanding modern car safety features such as adaptive cruise control, backup cameras, and blind spot detection.

Administrator Nizer highlighted Older Driver Safety Awareness Week as a chance to focus on the resources the MVA offers to ensure senior drivers’ health, safety, and confidence. This initiative underscores the MVA’s commitment to helping older drivers navigate the roads safely while maintaining their independence and mobility.

