Maryland’s agricultural community will gather for the 54th annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture gala on February 1, 2024, at the Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover. The event, hosted by the Maryland Agriculture Council Inc., is expected to attract over 800 attendees, including state and national legislators.

The gala, a prominent platform for networking and discussion, will feature Maryland-produced foods and beverages. It is a crucial opportunity for industry leaders to interact with lawmakers, highlighting the agricultural sector’s significance to Maryland’s economy and community.

Matt Teffeau, President of the Maryland Agriculture Council, emphasized the event’s role in fostering a mutually beneficial relationship between farmers and elected officials. “As farmers, we are proud to produce food, fiber, and fuel,” Teffeau said, underscoring the industry’s commitment to job creation, land and resource preservation, and cooperation with political leaders.

The highlight of the evening will be the presentation of the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame award, recognizing a farm family’s exceptional dedication to agriculture and community service. This award, alongside the distribution of over $12,000 in agriculture education grants, underscores the event’s commitment to encouraging and supporting agricultural excellence.

Governor Wes Moore is slated to introduce the Agricultural Hall of Fame honoree, demonstrating the state government’s involvement and support for the agricultural sector.

The gala will also showcase the financial commitment of the Maryland Agriculture Council to educational initiatives across the state. Attendees will learn about the council’s contributions to various programs, reinforcing the importance of agricultural education in Maryland.

Ticket prices for the event are $100 per person if ordered before January 12, with a rise to $130 after this date. Interested parties can purchase tickets online at the Maryland Agriculture Council’s website, www.mdagcouncil.com.

For additional information regarding tickets, reservations, or the event itself, Executive Director Susan Summers is available for contact at 240-446-3601 or via email at ssummers@comcast.net.

The Taste of Maryland Agriculture gala represents the state’s vibrant and diverse agricultural industry. It celebrates the achievements of those within the sector. It is a crucial bridge between agricultural leaders and legislative officials, fostering understanding and cooperation essential for the industry’s sustained growth and prosperity.

