(Pomfret, Maryland) – A devastating motor vehicle collision on Monday, December 4, 2023, claimed the life of a 17-year-old Brandywine resident, Cyrus Amado Salazar Jr. The accident occurred on Maryland Route 229 near the Indian Head Rail Trail, prompting an immediate response from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack and the specialized MSP CRASH Team.

The preliminary investigation reveals that Cyrus Amado Salazar Jr. drove northbound on Maryland Route 229 in a 2013 Volvo S80. South of the Indian Head Rail Trail, Salazar Jr. reportedly failed to successfully navigate a curve, resulting in the vehicle veering off the road and colliding with several trees. The impact was severe, and Salazar Jr., who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, was ejected from the vehicle.

First responders found Salazar Jr. with life-threatening injuries at the scene. He was quickly transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for urgent medical attention. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, Salazar Jr. succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Investigators have identified driver error and excessive speed as primary factors contributing to the tragic incident. The Maryland State Police CRASH Team, led by Sergeant J. Zimmerman, has led this ongoing investigation. As they continue to piece together the events leading up to the crash, they urge any witnesses or individuals with information to come forward.

Sergeant J. Zimmerman and the MSP CRASH Team are available for contact at (301) 392-1231 regarding any details related to the crash, which is referenced under case number 23-MSP-042858. The loss of Cyrus Amado Salazar Jr. in such tragic circumstances serves as a somber reminder of the critical importance of road safety and the potentially life-altering consequences of driving errors.

