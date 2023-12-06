Four Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) seniors have been selected to represent their school system in the prestigious Maryland General Assembly’s Student Page Program. These students are Charlie Bowie, Sydney Gunther, Kaylah Pratt, and David Yum, with Bowie as an alternate.

The Student Page Program is a highly competitive initiative that allows selected high school seniors to participate actively in the Maryland General Assembly’s legislative session. This year’s CCPS representatives, Gunther, Pratt, Yum, and alternate Bowie are recognized leaders in academics, student government, athletics, and extracurricular activities.

Over 100 students from Maryland high schools are annually chosen for this program. Each district nominates three representatives and one alternate. The rigorous application process requires a demonstrated interest in government and an interview with a panel of judges.

Charlie Bowie, a Thomas Stone High School senior, has a long-standing interest in politics and justice. Active in the Student Government Association and Mock Trial, Bowie also participates in the peer mentoring program ‘Help Me Help You.’ He aims to study political science and become a policy analyst, focusing on community legal education. “I applied to the program with hopes to learn about the different processes that seem hard to understand,” Bowie shared.

Sydney Gunther from St. Charles High School, who is aspiring to be a criminal defense lawyer, will pursue criminology or political science. Her involvement in Mock Trial, SGA, and Teen Court reflects her interest in the lawmaking process. Gunther aims to attend the University of Miami and then Harvard Law School.

Kaylah Pratt, a senior at Westlake High School, is drawn to law and government. To study legal management or law at the University of Maryland, College Park, Pratt has been actively involved in choir, Mock Trial, SGA, and the Thespian Board. “When I saw the opportunity, I jumped on it,” she remarked, indicating her eagerness to explore government operations.

David Yum, also from Westlake, plans to major in business, law, or political science. His experience working with government officials sparked his interest in the field. Yum has been actively involved in various leadership roles, including the Board of Education Youth Advisory Council, and has started a nonprofit organization. He expressed his honor and excitement upon being accepted into the program.

These students will serve two nonconsecutive weeks during the 13-week legislative session, gaining firsthand experience in the legislative process and contributing to their communities’ representation in state government.

