In an extraordinary turn of events, a routine coffee run led to a life-changing win for a St. Mary’s County woman. On her usual morning stop for coffee on November 28, she decided to try her luck at the FAST PLAY Home Run Riches game, resulting in a staggering $108,910 progressive jackpot win.

The Maryland Lottery’s FAST PLAY Home Run Riches has been a popular game among locals, starting with a progressive jackpot of $40,000, which grows with each ticket sold. This local government worker’s winning moment came when she noticed one of her numbers, 24, matched the home plate winning number in the game, revealing the words “Progressive Jackpot” beneath.

She was overwhelmed with excitement and said, “It was all because of a coffee run,” her fortune arriving unexpectedly during a regular morning routine. The win becomes even more special considering it was the fourth and final jackpot claim for this season’s Home Run Riches game, which has now concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Wawa #595, 701 Annapolis Road in Gambrills, Anne Arundel County. The store will also be celebrating, as they are set to receive a $1,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

While the jackpot winner remains undecided on how to spend her newfound wealth, she expressed her fondness for travel, hinting at potential exciting plans ahead. Her win adds to the celebratory spirit of the Maryland Lottery’s 50th anniversary, which also saw two major $50,000 giveaways as part of the year’s festivities.

One of the 50th-anniversary winners, Barbara Phelps Anderson from Shady Side, secured her prize when the Orioles hit their 50th home run on May 16. Another lucky winner, Karl Petro from Westminster, was selected during the conclusion of the second-chance promotion in August.

The Home Run Riches game and its associated second-chance promotion have created excitement and opportunity for many Maryland residents. As this season wraps up, the game closes on a high note, creating memorable moments and significant wins for several participants, including the latest $108,910 jackpot winner from St. Mary’s County. Her story serves as a reminder of the unexpected joy and fortune that can come from the simplest of daily routines.

Like this: Like Loading...