Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) has announced the appointment of Mr. Dan Kerns to its Foundation, marking a significant addition to the team responsible for fundraising efforts at the museum. Kerns, known for his extensive background in educational leadership and his commitment to social causes, brings a wealth of experience to the Foundation.

The HSMC Foundation, serving as the fundraising arm of the museum, has been instrumental in supporting the preservation and educational endeavors of HSMC. With Kerns’ appointment, the Foundation is poised to strengthen its capabilities in engaging with the community and enhancing its fundraising strategies.

Kerns’ professional journey is marked by notable leadership roles, particularly in the Washington D.C. area. He has served as the President of the Father McKenna Center, a day shelter dedicated to assisting homeless men in the region. This role highlighted his commitment to social welfare and community service. Kerns’ involvement with the McKenna Center also includes a long history of volunteering, further underscoring his dedication to the cause.

Prior to his tenure at the McKenna Center, Kerns held significant positions at Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School. He started as the Academic Dean and Assistant Head of School and later ascended to the position of Head of School. His time at Georgetown Visitation was particularly historic as he became the first man to lead the oldest Catholic girls’ school in the original 13 states, a school with roots dating back to 1799. Kerns played a pivotal role in the development of key facilities at the school, including the Fisher Athletic Center and the Nolan Performing Arts Center.

Father William George, Chair of the HSMC Foundation, expressed high regard for Kerns in an email, noting his exceptional leadership qualities. “When doing the due diligence for Mr. Kerns, it became obvious that he was an extraordinarily talented leader,” wrote Father George. He praised Kerns’ impeccable reputation among professionals in the Washington D.C. business community and his career dedicated to helping others, asserting that Kerns would be a “tremendous addition” to the Foundation.

Pete Carroccio, Chief Operating Officer of HSMCC, echoed this sentiment, highlighting his long-standing acquaintance with Kerns. “I have known Dan Kerns for over 30 years, and can say without equivocation that Dan is a person of the highest integrity,” stated Carroccio. He emphasized Kerns’ commitment to the D.C. community and his extensive skills and fundraising abilities.

The addition of Dan Kerns to the HSMC Foundation is seen as a major boost to the organization’s efforts. His track record in leadership, fundraising, and community service is expected to significantly contribute to the Foundation’s goals. Historic St. Mary’s City, a museum that showcases the early history of Maryland, anticipates that Kerns’ involvement will enhance its initiatives to preserve and educate about the region’s rich heritage.

