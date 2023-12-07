The U.S. Navy is set to complete the delivery of a groundbreaking Counter-Unmanned Air System (UAS) to Ukraine, marking a significant step in the Department of Defense’s ongoing support efforts. This advanced system, the Vehicle Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment (VAMPIRE), is a key component in the U.S. aid package to Ukraine.

VAMPIRE is a cutting-edge, palletized rocket-launching platform developed by the Direct and Time Sensitive Strike program office (PMA-242). Equipped with a sensor ball and four-shot Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) launchers, it can be mounted on any flatbed truck, providing versatile defense capabilities against air-to-ground targets and unmanned aerial threats. A new rocket-launching platform, known as VAMPIRE, is shipped on the Antonov AN-225, the world’s largest transport aircraft, in September 2023. The Navy delivered this system to Ukraine to support wartime efforts. VAMPIRE is a compact, palletized rocket-launching platform that consists of a sensor ball and four-shot Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) launchers designed to mount to any truck with a flatbed. VAMPIRE allows the laser-guided rocket to defend against unmanned aerial threats. (U.S. Navy photo)

The project, under the leadership of Cmdr. Kevin Raspet, PMA-242 foreign military sales deputy program manager, has been marked by remarkable speed and efficiency. “We delivered the first four systems in only six months,” said Cmdr. Raspet highlights the innovative contracting strategy and rapid development that made this possible.

Robert Galan, PMA-242’s Contingency Operations Case Manager, emphasized the team’s focus on swift delivery to the warfighter, leveraging various contracting authorities to streamline the process. In the upcoming weeks, we will see the delivery of the first APKWS with proximity fuze warheads, an essential technology for the Counter-UAS mission. This new addition, featuring an RF sensor, enables APKWS to target Group 2 and Group 3 UAVs.

The impact of this advanced weapon system in Ukraine has been immediate and significant, according to Capt. Alex Dutko, PMA-242 program manager. “This activity is another example of our team responding to urgent requirements with unprecedented speed and agility,” Dutko stated.

14 VAMPIRE systems will be delivered to Ukraine’s ground forces, enhancing their capabilities to target and neutralize UAVs and defend against ground threats. This delivery represents a pivotal moment in the U.S. Navy’s support for Ukraine, showcasing a blend of rapid innovation and strategic defense assistance in a time of need.

