Southern Maryland is exciting as it prepares for live music and events. Residents and visitors alike can look forward to a vibrant showcase of local talent and entertainment options that appeal to diverse tastes.

From rock to country, classical to contemporary, the region is set to come alive with musical sounds and the thrill of live performances.

Lynn Erion produces the music schedule.

Friday – December 8th

6:00pm – Greg Barrick – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD

6:00pm – Kevin Lee – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

7:00pm – All Funked Up – Great American Steakhouse – Waldorf MD

7:00pm – Mike Damron – Anglers Seafood Bar & Grill – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Ben Connelly – Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill – Solomons MD

8:00pm – John Luskey – Pirates Cove Dock Bar – Galesville MD

8:00pm – Chris Dean & Chris Turner – PTM Marina – Port Tobacco MD

8:00pm – Audra Keeler, Johnny Brown & Chris Sample – Buckets – Lusby MD

8:00pm – The Rise Band & Show – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

8:00pm – All Original Acoustic Show – Taphouse 1637 – California MD w/ Dog Army, Jack McNutt, Ocean King, Matt Silkworth –

8:30pm – Shake The Room – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD

Saturday – December 9th

2:00pm – Triptych Trio – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

2:00pm – Cherith Yuly – Corteau Vineyards – Mechanicsville MD

3:00pm – Steve Crouse – Thursday’s Bar & Grill – Owings MD

4:00pm – Conor & The Wild Hunt – Gemeny Vineyards – Brandywine MD

6:00pm – Shawn Owen Band – The Wheel House – North Beach MD

7:00pm – Wreck The Hulls – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/Paradox, Intentionlly Blank, The Pink Dream, StarWorm –

7:00pm – John Luskey – Killarney House Irish Pub – Davidsonville MD

7:00pm – Mike Damron – Social Coffeehouse – Leonardtown MD

8:00pm – Unfinished Business – Olde Town Pub – Leonardtown MD

8:00pm – Noel Duke & Friends – Buckets Bar & Grill – Lusby MD

8:00pm – Radio Roots – Hill’s Country Store & Bar – Helen MD

8:00pm – Taboo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

8:00pm – The Dynamos – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

9:00pm – HydraFX – The Taphouse 1637 – California MD

8:30pm – Nightcap – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD

9:00pm – 3AM Tokyo – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

9:00pm – Amateur Hour – Rivermont Pizza – Lynchburg VA

Sunday – December 10th

1:00pm – Run Catch Rain – Running Hare Winery – Prince Frederick MD

2:00pm – Elijah Meyers – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

2:00pm – Becky Buller Band – Elks Lodge #2620 – Prince Frederick MD

2:00pm – Lost In Clovers – Bird City Records – La Plata MD

2:00pm – David Hamner – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

Monday – December 11th

6:30pm – Open Improv Comedy Jam – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Karaoke w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

Tuesday – December 12th

12:30pm – Folk Salad – Garvey Center – Leonardtown MD (reservations req)

5:00pm – John Luskey – Heritage 485 – Prince Frederick MD

7:00pm – Karaoke – Green Door Tavern – Park Hall MD

7:00pm – Open Mic – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollywood MD

Wednesday – December 13th

5:00pm – Jordan Sokel – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD

7:00pm – Wes Ryce – Hill’s Country Store & Bar – Helen MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

7:00pm – Acoustic Artist Showcase – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/ w/Greg Barrick & Rob Blake

