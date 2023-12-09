LA PLATA, MD – In a significant ruling on December 7, 2023, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced 29-year-old Brandon Kiah Slade to life imprisonment for the first-degree murder of his mother, Lenora Coates-Slade. The sentencing also included charges for the wear and carry of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

This conclusive sentence follows Slade’s conviction on October 2, 2023, after a three-day bench trial. The case, which has captured public attention, centers around a gruesome incident that occurred on October 15, 2020.

On the day of the crime, officers responded to a distress call at a residence in Indian Head. There, they discovered the victim, Lenora Coates-Slade, in a shocking state – with multiple stab wounds and a plastic bag wrapped around her head in the garage. Despite efforts, she succumbed to her injuries.

A pivotal turn in the investigation came from a family member living at the same residence. The family member, who was away during the assault, grew concerned after failing to contact the victim. Following a call from Slade claiming the victim was asleep, the family member requested a welfare check, which led to the police involvement.

Crucially, surveillance footage from the residence’s front porch provided by the family member captured part of the assault. The video showed Slade, identifiable by the family member, in a violent struggle with the victim, who appeared to have blood on her shirt and was strangled into unconsciousness by Slade. The video also captured Slade cleaning the victim’s blood from the front porch steps after dragging her inside the residence.

The investigation revealed that Slade, who did not live with his mother, had spent the previous night at her residence. They reportedly had breakfast together on the morning of October 15, 2020, which escalated into an argument and subsequent assault in the kitchen. The victim attempted to escape and scream for help outside, but Slade pursued and strangled her, eventually moving her to the garage. Charles County Man Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder and Assault in Brutal Matricide

Reports also surfaced of a previous assault by Slade on the victim in Prince George’s County at an earlier date.

During the sentencing, the Assistant State’s Attorney described the crime as “senseless,” emphasizing the lasting impact of Slade’s actions and his lack of remorse or responsibility. Judge West, before delivering the life sentence, condemned the act as a “brutal, mean-spirited, nasty murder,” highlighting the trust and defenselessness of the victim in the situation.

This case brings to a close a tragic chapter for the victim’s family and the community, leaving a profound impact on all involved and a reminder of the devastating consequences of domestic violence.

