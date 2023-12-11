LEONARDTOWN, MD – A grave motor vehicle collision involving a horse and buggy occurred at Point Lookout Road and Pin Cushion Road in Leonardtown, Maryland, on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at approximately 11:57 a.m. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, which led to significant injuries and the death of the horse.

The collision reconstruction unit of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has thoroughly investigated the accident. Initial reports reveal that a juvenile was driving the horse and buggy carrying three family members. The vehicle was stationary at the intersection when the horse became unsettled, rearing and bucking unexpectedly. This sudden movement caused the buggy to enter Point Lookout Road, where a southbound 2021 Toyota Tundra hit it.

Tragically, the force of the collision ejected all four occupants of the buggy. The juvenile driver and one adult passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and were urgently transported by ground to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. Another passenger received medical attention at MedStar St Mary’s Hospital, and an infant was sent to Children’s Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Authorities have confirmed that neither speed nor alcohol were contributing factors in this tragic incident. The investigation is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking witnesses to the collision or events leading up to it. Corporal Dale Reppel of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has urged anyone with information to come forward. He can be contacted via email at dale.reppel@stmaryscountymd.gov or by phone at 240-496-6694.

