The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) is joining forces with the University of Maryland, College Park (UMD), and Montgomery College in a crucial initiative to enhance the United States’ microelectronics manufacturing workforce. Supported by a $300,000 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF), this collaboration focuses on equipping the next generation of electrical and computer engineering professionals with vital skills to address a growing national workforce need in microelectronics.

The three-year project, titled Democratizing Research and Experiential Education for Microelectronics (DREEM), targets sophomore community college students, providing them with project-based, experiential learning opportunities in the rapidly evolving microelectronics and electronic systems sector. This initiative is set against a significant industry forecast by the Semiconductor Industry Association, which anticipates the addition of over 100,000 jobs in the sector by the end of this decade, with a potential risk of more than half of these positions remaining unfilled due to inadequate training. CSM Engineering students from left Eli Gertsman, Keith Davenport, and Michael Douglas experiment with robotics to better understand microelectronics. Credit: College of Southern Maryland

This NSF grant focuses on increasing research and career readiness, particularly addressing systemic barriers that historically limit access to these high-demand, lucrative positions for underrepresented populations. The White House has highlighted the extensive public and private investments currently being funneled into American semiconductor research, development, manufacturing, and workforce development, emphasizing the creation of thousands of good-paying jobs and spurring further private investment.

CSM’s principal investigator for the grant, Associate Professor of Engineering and Computer Science Brian Warnecke underlined the significance of the DREEM program. Warnecke emphasized the program’s potential in providing CSM’s second-year Electrical and Computer Engineering students and those in related fields with essential research training and experiential learning opportunities. He said this would be instrumental in starting their academic research work and enhancing their career prospects.

The DREEM program’s curriculum spans eight months, featuring a design skills workshop, faculty-led research projects, and summer internships with industry partners. Focus areas include emerging technologies like biosensor manufacturing, signal processing, and machine learning. Participating students will benefit from individual mentorship, access to state-of-the-art labs, and competitive remuneration for their contributions.

Warnecke highlighted the program’s role in significantly boosting students’ career potentials, providing them with a competitive edge through high-quality internships and job opportunities locally in Southern Maryland and beyond. The program aims to align educational skills with industry requirements, fostering collaboration between educational institutions and local industries.

While initially focusing on specific career skills for sophomore and junior undergraduates, the program aspires to establish a sustainable model for experiential learning, with plans for expansion to other disciplines, partner institutions, companies, and student levels.

This funding is part of the NSF’s broader $18.8 million Experiential Learning for Emerging and Novel Technologies (ExLENT) program, which includes 27 teams nationwide. The initiative is dedicated to expanding practical learning opportunities and cultivating talent across key technology sectors.

