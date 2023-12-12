St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission (MetCom), in collaboration with the St. Mary’s County Government, has upgraded its 311 non-emergency service portal, streamlining the process for citizens to report public water and sewer-related issues. This enhancement, now accessible via both web and mobile platforms, introduces a user-friendly interface featuring an expansive map for easy navigation.

The 311 service portal, a free tool for the public, allows residents to submit requests under various non-emergency categories. Its intuitive design provides a real-time tracking feature, enabling users to follow the progress of their own and others’ submissions. Moreover, the portal facilitates interactive engagement by permitting users to add comments and upload pictures to any request, fostering a more collaborative and informed community response to local issues.

George Erichsen, Executive Director of MetCom, expressed enthusiasm about the new platform. “We are excited to be able to offer this new platform to the citizens of St. Mary’s County,” Erichsen said. He emphasized that the 311 system will enable MetCom to respond more quickly and effectively to citizen-reported issues, attributing the success of this initiative to the excellent cooperation with the St. Mary’s County Government.

Accessing the 311 service is straightforward. Residents can visit MetCom’s website at www.metcom.org and click on the 311 icon in the homepage’s upper right-hand corner. Alternatively, users can scan a QR code to report a problem directly. To facilitate continuous updates, citizens are encouraged to include their email addresses when submitting requests, ensuring they receive timely status updates until the issue is resolved.

This enhanced 311 portal marks a significant step in improving community engagement and responsiveness to local concerns in St. Mary’s County. By leveraging technology and fostering collaboration between MetCom and the county government, the portal aims to enhance the quality of life for residents by providing a more efficient and transparent way to address non-emergency public issues.

Like this: Like Loading...