Over the past weekend, College of Southern Maryland’s baseball team members actively supported the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program in Fredericksburg, Virginia. This involved not only shopping for and delivering toys but also participating in collecting donations for children in need during the holiday season.

Toys for Tots, a renowned program established in 1947 by Major Bill Hendricks of the Marine Corps Reserve, focuses on providing gifts for Christmas to children whose families face financial constraints. This initiative has become a significant part of the holiday season, promoting goodwill and community spirit.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

The College of Southern Maryland’s athletes and coaches received high praise for their involvement. Michelle Ruble, CSM’s Dean of Student Development, emphasized the importance of community service as a fundamental aspect of leadership development. “Serving our community and giving back to our community is key to leadership development, and we are so proud of our athletes and coaches,” Ruble stated, expressing her pride and extending encouragement with “Go Hawks!”

The operational and funding aspects of Toys for Tots are managed by the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity located in Triangle, Virginia. Established in 1991, the foundation collaborates closely with the Marine Corps Reserve to facilitate the program’s objectives. In 1995, the Secretary of Defense formally recognized Toys for Tots as an official mission of the Marine Corps Reserve, highlighting its national significance.

An interesting development in the program’s history occurred in 1996 when the commander of the Marine Forces Reserve authorized local organizations, including Marine Corps League detachments, to assist in toy collection and distribution in areas without a Marine reservist presence. This expansion allowed the program to reach a broader audience and ensure no community was left out of its scope.

The program has also seen notable endorsements, including former First Lady Michelle Obama. In 2009, she placed the first collection box for the program at the White House, actively supporting the cause. Her involvement continued, including participating in a Toys for Tots activity at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in 2011, further amplifying the program’s visibility and impact.

As of 2016, the combined efforts of the Toys for Tots Program and Foundation have resulted in the collection and distribution of over 512 million toys. This impressive achievement underscores the program’s widespread influence and the generosity of communities across the United States.

The College of Southern Maryland baseball team’s involvement in Toys for Tots is a testament to the power of community engagement and the positive impact of lending support to meaningful causes. Their actions benefit those in need and foster a culture of generosity and service, aligning well with the program’s longstanding tradition of making the holiday season brighter for children and families.

