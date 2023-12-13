An Anne Arundel County resident experienced a turn of fortune when his routine lottery play led to a significant win. After years of persistently playing the same numbers in the Mega Millions and Powerball, he struck gold on December 9, overcoming staggering odds of 1 in 913,000 to win a third-tier prize of $50,000.

The winner, a father of two and a local contractor described his routine and the shock of discovering his win. “On Mondays, I go in (to check tickets for a win). I’ve played the same numbers for about five years,” he shared. He had grown so used to the regular disappointment that the message on the store ticket checker took him by surprise this time. Instead of the usual “Sorry, play again,” it instructed him to “See Lottery,” a directive that left him momentarily baffled.

His curiosity led him to search online for what this message meant. He learned that it typically indicates a prize too large for the store to cash. Further investigation confirmed his $50,000 win, bringing excitement and disbelief.

The win resulted from matching four white balls and the Powerball in the draw. “I was only off by one number,” the winner remarked, highlighting how close he was to an even bigger prize.

Living in a small town in southern Anne Arundel County, the winner didn’t keep the news to himself for long. He shared the good fortune with his business partner at work and then with his wife over the phone, who, unsurprisingly, reacted with excitement.

The winning ticket, a modest $2 investment, was purchased at the 7-Eleven store at 3226 Solomons Island Road in Edgewater. This stroke of luck has not deterred the winner from his lottery pursuits. He plans to continue playing, hoping to one day return to the Lottery Winner’s Circle with a jackpot prize.

While he savors his current win, the man plans to allocate some of his prize towards bills. However, the dream of hitting the jackpot remains, especially with the upcoming lottery draw. The jackpot for the Wednesday, December 13 drawing has escalated to an estimated annuity of $500 million, with a cash option of $240.7 million, as no winner emerged in the previous draw.

The winner’s story is a testament to persistence and the unexpected joy that can come from it. His experience might inspire other hopeful players, proving that sometimes routine and a bit of luck can lead to life-changing moments.

