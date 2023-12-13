LEONARDTOWN, MD – In a recent development in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, a jury has convicted 45-year-old Demetrius Rashud Puifory of California, Maryland, of second-degree murder and associated firearm charges. The verdict follows a four-day trial overseen by State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling.

The incident, dating back to April 28, 2022, unfolded in Lexington Park, where St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 46700 block of Marshall Boulevard around 4:57 p.m. due to reports of gunfire. On arrival, they found a 21-year-old victim on the grass, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Demetrius Puifory was later identified as the assailant.

Tragically, the victim succumbed to their injuries more than a year later, on August 8, 2023. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner declared the death a homicide, attributing it to “complications of quadriplegia due to gunshot wound of the neck.”

State’s Attorney Sterling expressed profound grief over the case. “The facts surrounding this case are especially heart-wrenching. A young victim’s life has been lost to senseless gun violence at the hands of a convicted felon who was prohibited from the possession of the firearm. I send my sincerest condolences to the victim’s family,” Sterling stated. She reaffirmed the commitment of her office to prosecute gun violence cases vigorously and warned that such violent acts would not be tolerated in the county.

Puifory now faces a sentence of up to 66 years in prison. He remains in custody without bond pending a sentencing hearing. The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, representing the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

Detective Tyler Payne from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation. The trial was presided over by the Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis. The conviction is a significant development in the county’s ongoing efforts to combat gun violence and uphold justice for victims of such heinous acts.

Like this: Like Loading...