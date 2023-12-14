Greenbelt, Maryland – In a significant ruling, U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced 59-year-old Ronald Eugene Watson, also known as Sabir Muhammad, to 27 months in federal prison for aiding in preparing false tax returns. The Brandywine, Maryland, resident was also subjected to a year of supervised release and ordered to pay $268,634.35 in restitution. The conviction, stemming from a March 9, 2023 verdict, concluded an eight-day trial.

The case, drawing attention due to its complexity and the extent of the fraud involved, was a collaborative effort in prosecution. Erek L. Barron, United States Attorney for the District of Maryland, highlighted the joint endeavor with the Justice Department’s Tax Division and the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), Washington, D.C. Field Office.

Watson, a self-employed tax return preparer and SW Accounting Associates (SWAA) operator in Largo, Maryland, was found guilty of preparing and filing fraudulent tax returns between 2015 and 2017. The trial evidence exposed Watson’s scheme of inflating tax deductions and fabricating business profits and losses on Forms 1040 and related Schedules A and C. His tactics aimed to secure larger tax refunds for clients to which they were not entitled. Testimonies revealed that Watson’s fees varied based on the refund amount, typically from $500 to $1,500.

The financial repercussions of Watson’s fraudulent activities were substantial, with the tax loss to the United States totaling $325,330. In addition to defrauding on behalf of his clients, Watson also neglected to file his tax returns for two years and willfully submitted false returns in three other years.

The investigation, led by the IRS-CI, was pivotal in bringing Watson to justice. U.S. Attorney Barron and Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg acknowledged the meticulous work of the IRS-CI in uncovering the intricacies of Watson’s fraudulent operations.

The prosecution team, including Assistant United States Attorney Leah B. Grossi and Trial Attorney Matthew L. Cofer of the Justice Department’s Tax Division, was commended for their diligent efforts in securing the conviction. This case underscores the continued commitment of federal authorities to combat tax fraud and uphold the integrity of the tax system. Watson’s sentencing serves as a reminder of the serious consequences of engaging in fraudulent tax activities.

Like this: Like Loading...