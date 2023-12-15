Nearly 90% of Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) achieved three or more stars in the 2022-2023 Maryland Report Card’s five-star accountability system. As revealed in data from the Maryland State Department of Education, this performance places AACPS above the state average by about nine percentage points in key measures.

The new data indicates that nearly half of the 116 AACPS schools rated under the updated system secured positions in the top two tiers. This accomplishment underscores AACPS’s commitment to educational excellence and improvement.

In the Annapolis cluster, five out of nine comprehensive schools demonstrated notable increases in the percentage of points earned. Annapolis Elementary School led this group with a significant 20.1% increase, primarily in student growth. Other schools in this cluster, including Tyler Heights Elementary, Annapolis Middle, Mills-Parole Elementary, and Germantown Elementary, also improved their point percentages.

Remarkably, Seven Oaks Elementary, Van Bokkelen Elementary, and the Phoenix Academy each showcased over six percentage points of growth. Additional schools such as Woodside Elementary, Virtual Academy, Evening High School, and Glen Burnie Park Elementary also reported gains.

Dr. Mark Bedell, Superintendent of Schools, highlighted the exceptional work in the Annapolis cluster and at Seven Oaks and Van Bokkelen. “We will look deeply at the data and see how we can expand it – along with exemplary programs from other schools – across our county to reach even more students,” he stated.

The ratings are derived from the 2022-2023 school year data, marking the fourth issuance using Maryland’s accountability metrics under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). These metrics incorporate various school performance indicators, culminating in a one-to-five-star rating.

However, it’s important to note that the metrics in the latest report card differ from the previous year, making direct comparisons challenging. Changes include the new Social Studies 8 assessment for middle schools and a return to pre-COVID-19 calculations for certain metrics.

Despite these differences, Dr. Bedell remains optimistic. “With ESSA consistent calculations moving forward, I believe we will see increases in the number of stars earned by our schools and overall scores next year. There is a great emphasis on attendance in these scores, as there should be, and families have to do their part by getting their students to school.”

Severna Park High School and several elementary schools, including Arnold, Benfield, Folger McKinsey, Jones, Severna Park, Shipley’s Choice, West Annapolis, and Chesapeake Science Point (Multi-level), earned five-star ratings.

The report also noted that schools not meeting minimum accountability requirements, such as the Center of Applied Technology – North and South, Central Special School, Carrie Weedon Early Education Center, and others, were not rated in this year’s Maryland Report Card.

This year’s results underscore AACPS’s ongoing efforts to enhance educational outcomes, reflecting the dedicated work of educators, students, and the community in achieving these commendable ratings.

