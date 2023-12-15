In a stunning turn of fortune, an Anne Arundel County resident secured a significant Lottery win, amounting to $100,000, while shopping for Thanksgiving dinner items. The lucky winner, a resident of Severna Park, visited Safeway #2764 in Arnold, where he purchased several scratch-off tickets and his groceries. Among these was the $100,000 Crossword game, a choice made spontaneously when his favorite game wasn’t available.

The win came unexpectedly after a dinner at home, where he and his wife decided to scratch off the lottery games. The initial tickets revealed no wins, but the final scratch-off held the surprise. “I started scratching and started to see the words match,” the winner recounted. The realization of winning $100,000 was met with disbelief and joy, especially from his wife, who he claims began “dancing” in excitement.

This victory was significant not just in its amount but also in its timing. “It came at the perfect time, just before the holidays,” the couple expressed, considering the win a “blessing.” Before this, their highest win was only a few thousand dollars, making this a remarkable leap in their lottery luck.

As for the plans with the prize money, the winner intends to save and invest, though no specific plans have been set in stone yet. This approach reflects a prudent and thoughtful consideration of their newfound financial status.

Safeway #2764, the retailer where the winning ticket was purchased, is set to receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery. This store is one of several favorite Lottery retailers frequented by the winner and is located at 1451 Ritchie Highway in Arnold.

The $100,000 Crossword game launched in August has seen its last top prize claimed by this winner. However, the game continues to offer numerous other prizes, including five more $100,000 prizes, 10 $10,000 prizes, and over 271,465 prizes valued at $10.

This story is a testament to the unexpected joys and surprises life can offer, particularly during the holiday season. For this Anne Arundel resident, a routine shopping trip for Thanksgiving dinner has transformed into a life-altering event, bringing a festive cheer beyond the holiday season.

