Southern Maryland is exciting as it prepares for live music and events. Residents and visitors alike can look forward to a vibrant showcase of local talent and entertainment options that appeal to diverse tastes.

From rock to country, classical to contemporary, the region is set to come alive with musical sounds and the thrill of live performances.

Lynn Erion produces the music schedule.

Friday – December 15th

4:00pm – Joe Parsons – Corteau Vineyards – Mechanicsville MD

5:00pm – Wes Ryce – The Greene Turtle Sports Bar – La Plata MD

5:00pm – Nightcap – The Greene Turtle Sports Bar – California MD

5:00pm – Mike Mead & Eric Wolf – Mully’s Brewery – Prince Frederick MD

5:00pm – John Luskey – JaneMark Winery – Brandywine MD

5:00pm – David Norris & Billy T – Snellman’s Shuck Shack – Hollywood MD

5:30pm – Taboo – Dockside Restaurant & Tiki Bar – Colonial Beach VA

6:00pm – Joseph Norris – Helen’s Cafe – Charlotte Hall MD

6:00pm – 3 Of A Kind – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

7:00pm – Funkzilla Unplugged – Ruddy Duck Brewery – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Homespun Coffeehouse Open Mic – Christ Church – Chaptico MD

7:00pm – Billy Breslin – Anglers Seafood Bar & Grill – Solomons MD

8:00pm – ReStart – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

8:00pm – The Dynamos Trio – Action Lounge & Billiards – Leonardtown MD

8:00pm – HydraFX – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

10:00pm – Paradox – ABC Liquors & Lounge – California MD

Saturday – December 16th

1:00pm – Hyland Brothers – Running Hare Winery – Prince Frederick MD

2:00pm – Doc Lohn – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

2:00pm – Matt Guilherme – Corteau Vineyards – Mechanicsville MD

3:00pm – Addison Bartlett – Thursday’s Bar & Grill – Owings MD

4:00pm – Gary Ferguson – Gemeny Winery & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

5:50pm – Brandy D – Festival of Lights @ Annemarie Gardens – Solomons MD

6:00pm – Greg Barrick – Olde Town Oub – Leonardtown MD

6:00pm – John Luskey – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

6:30pm – Nightcap – Solomons Yachting Center Bluefish Pub – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Jack McNutt & Bethany Yeh – Social Coffeehouse – Leonardtown MD

7:00pm – Funkzilla – Lord Calvert Bowling Center – Huntington MD

8:00pm – Any Given Sin – The Rex Theatre – Leonardtown MD

8:00pm – Valley Lee Band – Betty Russell’s Store & Bar – Valley Lee MD

8:00pm – Liz Taylor & The Husbands – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

8:00pm – Southbound 4 – Buckets Bar & Grill – Lusby MD

8:00pm – Red Jam – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

8:00pm – Stars in Bars – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsville MD

8:30pm – Never 2 Late – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD

9:00pm – Steve Potter Band – Huntt’s Tavern – Pomfret MD

9:00pm – Social – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

Sunday – December 17th

1:00pm – Shane Graham – Running Hare Winery – Prince Frederick MD

2:00pm – Swingaway Jazz – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

2:00pm – Waters Edge Band – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

3:00pm – Jack McNutt – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

Monday – December 18th

6:30pm – Open Improv Comedy Jam – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Karaoke w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

Tuesday – December 19th

6:30pm – Mike Damron – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

7:00pm – Karaoke – Green Door Tavern – Park Hall MD

Wednesday – December 20th

5:00pm – Alex Peters – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD

5:50pm – Brandy D – Festival of Lights @ Annemarie Gardens – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

7:00pm – Acoustic Artist Showcase – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/Greg Barrick & Krys Baker

