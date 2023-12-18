Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has embarked on a new collaboration with Hazel Health, launching a telemental health service for middle and high school students. This innovative program, catering to sixth- twelfth-grade students, is designed to provide short-term mental health services at no cost. Remarkably, the service extends to all students, irrespective of their insurance, immigration status, or family’s financial situation.

The initial phase of this initiative will see these services being offered in middle and high schools, with a potential future extension to elementary schools. Hazel Health, a recognized leader in telemental health, offers two modalities for these virtual counseling sessions: at home or school. While the at-home sessions are scheduled before and during the winter break, the in-school appointments will commence in mid-January.

To avail of the at-home virtual sessions, students need access to a web-enabled device, and an adult aged 18 or over must be present during the session. In contrast, the school-based sessions are conducted during school hours, using iPads provided by Hazel Health, in designated areas supervised by trained staff members, ensuring student privacy.

Michael Blanchard, PsyD, CCPS’s supervising school psychologist, praises Hazel Health’s expertise in telemental health, highlighting the service’s ability to provide equitable access to families who may otherwise struggle to find external mental health resources. The program’s inclusive design is underscored by Hazel Health employing bilingual therapists, with half of their counseling staff comprising Black, indigenous, or people of color.

Referrals for these services can be made by parents/guardians or school staff, including counselors, school psychologists, and pupil personnel workers. Parental consent is necessary for services referred by school staff. The licensed therapists from Hazel Health will engage in brief, solution-focused therapy with students, offering six to ten sessions following an initial intake visit. Each session typically lasts about 30 minutes, and the frequency of sessions is collaboratively determined by the student, their parents, and the clinician. Following the last session, Hazel Health will continue monitoring the student’s progress for six months. In cases where long-term mental health support is needed, CCPS and Hazel Health will assist families in finding local providers.

Hazel Health’s licensed therapists are equipped to assist children and teenagers in managing a range of emotional challenges, such as stress, anxiety, depression, bullying, grief and loss, academic stress, and other issues impacting their ability to engage effectively in school. However, students already receiving mental health services will not be eligible for Hazel Health’s services due to industry standards against duplicating services.

For more information or to sign up for these services, visit Hazel Health’s CCPS site at https://my.hazel.co/ccboe/info.

