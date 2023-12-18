LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) recently hosted a notable visit from Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, the Deputy Secretary of Public Health Services for the Maryland Department of Health. The event, which took place on December 11, 2023, allowed local and state health officials to discuss advancements in health and wellness initiatives within the county.

Dr. Meena Brewster, the St. Mary’s County Health Officer, expressed the significance of such collaborations. “Our local health department team welcomed Deputy Secretary Kalyanaraman and highlighted our county’s efforts to advance health and wellness,” Dr. Brewster stated. She emphasized the importance of coordination between local and state health departments in making the public health system more responsive to community needs.

The visit included a comprehensive tour of the St. Mary’s County Health Hub and the Spring Ridge Middle School-Based Health Center, showcasing the diverse services offered. The Health Hub has become a cornerstone for the community, providing services encompassing behavioral health screening, crisis counseling, substance use treatment and recovery, financial literacy education, and primary care medical services. These services are particularly notable for their integration of a jail diversion program aimed at addressing substance use issues in a rehabilitative manner.

Equally impactful are the School-Based Health Centers located at Spring Ridge Middle School and Margaret Brent Middle School. These centers represent a crucial step in making healthcare more accessible to students and employees of the St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS). They offer routine and urgent medical care, including rapid testing and treatment for various illnesses, sports physicals, and treatment of minor injuries. After school hours, these facilities extend their services to all community members, further bridging the gap in healthcare accessibility.

Dr. Kalyanaraman, reflecting on his visit, highlighted the significance of such local resources. “It was wonderful to visit with the St. Mary’s County Health Department team,” he remarked. He recognized the essential role of the Health Hub and the School-Based Health Centers in improving healthcare access and positive outcomes for Marylanders.

This event underscores the ongoing efforts by health officials at both the local and state levels to enhance the quality of health services available to Maryland residents. The initiatives presented during the visit represent a multifaceted approach to public health, addressing a wide spectrum of needs from mental health support to primary medical care.

For those interested in learning more about the services the St. Mary’s County Health Hub offers, further information can be found on their website at hub.smchd.org. Additionally, details regarding the School-Based Health Centers can be accessed at smchd.org/sbhc, providing a comprehensive overview of the resources available to the community.

