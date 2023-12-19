In a groundbreaking move, Anne Arundel County will witness its first-ever outdoor high school wrestling match between student-athletes from Annapolis and Old Mill high schools. The historic event, exclusively featuring varsity wrestlers, is set to unfold on Thursday, December 21, at 5 p.m. at Bob Golliday Field, located on the Old Mill High School campus.

The unique setup positions the wrestling mat near the bleachers to optimize spectator viewing. However, attendees are reminded that access to the track and field is restricted.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools Coordinator of Athletics, Clayton Culp, expressed excitement about the event, which has been a long-time vision of AACPS wrestling coach Jim Grim. “This is an event Coach Grim has talked about for some time, and we are glad to be able to do it finally,” said Culp. He highlighted the concerted efforts of Coach Grim’s staff, Old Mill High School Athletic Director Pat Carey, Principal Alison Mikeska, and parent volunteers who have diligently worked through numerous logistical challenges to make this event possible. “Weather permitting, we’ll be ready to go due to their innovation and dedication,” he added, acknowledging the wrestling community’s eagerness to present their program in this novel format.

Heaters will be provided to ensure the comfort of the competing wrestlers. However, fans are advised to dress appropriately for the outdoor conditions.

If inclement weather poses safety risks for outdoor competition, the match will be relocated to the main gymnasium inside the school, with a revised start time of 6 p.m.

Tickets for this much-anticipated match are currently available through the GoFan app. Consistent with all AACPS athletics events, ticket sales at the gate will not be available. For those unable to attend in person, the match will be broadcast live on the NFHS network, with subscriptions available for online purchase.

Adding to the event’s appeal, the stadium concession stand will be operational, offering a limited selection of items.

This historic outdoor wrestling match marks a first for Anne Arundel County. It is a testament to the community’s innovative spirit and dedication to promoting and enhancing high school sports experiences. The collaboration of school officials, coaches, and volunteers in overcoming logistical challenges underscores their commitment to offering unique and memorable opportunities for student-athletes and fans alike. As the community gears up for this unprecedented event, anticipation and excitement continue to build, promising an unforgettable experience for all involved.

