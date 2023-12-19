LEONARDTOWN, MD — On Monday, December 11, 2023, Maryland Governor Wes Moore visited St. Mary’s County to celebrate the success of the School-Based Health Centers (SBHCs) at Margaret Brent and Spring Ridge Middle Schools. The event, sponsored by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, highlighted these centers’ pivotal role in enhancing healthcare accessibility for students, teachers, and the broader community.

The ceremony commenced with a vibrant display of local talent. The Great Mills High School NJROTC presented the colors, followed by performances from the Leonardtown High School Orchestra, the chamber choir Potomac Voices, a joint choir of students from the two middle schools, and the rhythmically engaging Spring Ridge Middle School Rhythm Club.

Credit: St. Mary’s County Health Department

The SBHCs, a cornerstone of health and education integration in Southern Maryland, are open to all St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) enrolled students and staff, regardless of their assigned school. These centers operate during and after school hours, extending their services to the general community members who enroll in the SBHC program. The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) administers various services at these centers, including routine and urgent medical care, rapid testing for common illnesses, sports physicals, and minor injury treatments. Emphasizing inclusivity, these centers provide services to all individuals, regardless of their health insurance status, and offer a sliding fee scale for uninsured patients.

Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer, highlighted the significance of Governor Moore’s visit and the impact of the SBHCs. “It was an incredible honor to welcome Governor Moore in marking the anniversary of the first School-Based Health Centers in Southern Maryland,” Dr. Brewster said. “These centers have improved access to health care for St. Mary’s County students and families. Convenient access to a school-based health center means kids and teachers miss less time in the classroom, and parents can stay at work. General community members can also use the centers after school dismissal time to get the quality health care they need.”

Echoing this sentiment, Dr. J. Scott Smith, Superintendent of St. Mary’s County Public Schools, expressed gratitude for recognizing their efforts by Governor Moore. “We are so grateful for the dedicated work of all involved in this partnership, and to have that work recognized by Governor Moore as ‘legacy building’ truly is an honor and a reflection of the powerful work our community can do together,” Dr. Smith remarked.

The visit by Governor Moore underscores the importance of community-centric health initiatives and the role of school-based programs in fostering healthier communities. The SBHCs in St. Mary’s County provide necessary healthcare services and strengthen the bond between education and health, ensuring a holistic approach to student well-being.

For more information or to enroll in the School-Based Health Centers, interested parties are encouraged to visit the SMCHD website at smchd.org/sbhc. This initiative represents a significant step forward in community health and the collaborative efforts between local schools and health departments in Maryland.

